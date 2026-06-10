Morrison’s Odell Public Library to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday with the hit musical ‘Hamilton’

Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., in Morrison. (Photo provided by Odell Public Library)

Odell Public Library in Morrison will show the musical “Hamilton,” the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, ambition and a legacy that shapes the course of a new nation.

The film, complete with popcorn and birthday cake, begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, in the library’s Community Room.

The movie follows Hamilton’s life as a poor Caribbean orphan to his arrival in New York and an eventual role as an aide to George Washington. Known as the architect of the nation’s financial system, the story explores his political triumphs, personal betrayals and tragic death in a duel with Aaron Burr.

A cultural phenomenon written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, it revolutionized musical theater by combining history with modern hip-hop, rhythm and blues and pop music. Plus, it tells a foundational American story featuring a diverse cast. The winner of 11 Tony Awards and a Grammy, Hamilton was presented with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special Kennedy Center Honor.

Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St. The event is free.