Dixon improving downtown crosswalks

Reconstruction of the crosswalks at Peoria Avenue and West Second Street in Dixon was in full swing Tuesday. Crossings at West First Street and Ottawa Avenue, and River Street and Peoria Avenue are also slated to be fixed. (Alex T. Paschal)

Reconstruction of the crosswalks at Peoria Avenue and West Second Street in Dixon was in full swing Tuesday.

In August, saw cuts were made to prep the crossing areas to remove crumbling brick.

Poured, stamped concrete will fill in the areas and is a “thicker, better product,” Dixon Public Works Director Matt Huyett said.

The crossings are the only parts of the road being renovated. Crossings at West First Street and Ottawa Avenue, and River Street and Peoria Avenue also are slated to be fixed.