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Dixon improving downtown crosswalks

Reconstruction of crosswalks at Peoria Avenue and West Second Street in Dixon is in full swing Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Crossings at West First Street and Ottawa Avenue, and River Street and Peoria Avenue are also slated to be fixed.

Reconstruction of the crosswalks at Peoria Avenue and West Second Street in Dixon was in full swing Tuesday. Crossings at West First Street and Ottawa Avenue, and River Street and Peoria Avenue are also slated to be fixed. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Alex T. Paschal

Reconstruction of the crosswalks at Peoria Avenue and West Second Street in Dixon was in full swing Tuesday.

In August, saw cuts were made to prep the crossing areas to remove crumbling brick.

Poured, stamped concrete will fill in the areas and is a “thicker, better product,” Dixon Public Works Director Matt Huyett said.

The crossings are the only parts of the road being renovated. Crossings at West First Street and Ottawa Avenue, and River Street and Peoria Avenue also are slated to be fixed.

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Reconstruction of crosswalks at Peoria Avenue and West Second Street in Dixon is in full swing Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Crossings at West First Street and Ottawa Avenue, and River Street and Peoria Avenue are also slated to be fixed.

Reconstruction of crosswalks at Peoria Avenue and West Second Street in Dixon is in full swing Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Crossings at West First Street and Ottawa Avenue, and River Street and Peoria Avenue are also slated to be fixed. (Alex T. Paschal)

DixonRoad WorkConstructionSauk ValleySauk Valley Front Headlines
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media