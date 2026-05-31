Morrison boys track & field repeats as Class 1A IHSA state champion, other locals medal

Morrison's Brady Anderson sprints toward the finish line during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Brady Anderson and his Morrison teammates did more than defend their Class 1A state track and field title Saturday.

Records were set in the 200 meters, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay by the Mustangs. In comparing their times to what was put up in 2A, they would have also won by four points over champion Metamora.

Anderson’s 1A record time of 20.98 in the 200 was better than any runner in 2A or 3A. He also defended his title in the 100 and anchored the winning relays.

“That is crazy,” said Bennett Konkey of Geneva, considered the top sprinter in the state. “I’ve never heard of him before.”

That was before Anderson beat Konkey’s 3A wining time in the 200 meters. If people around the state hadn’t heard of Anderson before the state meet, they know who he is now, as evidenced by all the gasps from the large crowd at O’Brien Field when the scoreboard flashed his sub 21-second time.

“I can finally relax now,” Anderson said “After today, I may sleep on the bus ride back to Morrison.”

Morrison's Brady Anderson runs during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

As one of the greatest to ever perform in 1A on the big blue track at EIU, Anderson has earned some down time.

“If I couldn’t do it (win the 200), I’m glad he did,” said teammate Levi Milder, who won the 200 last year and joined Anderson on the winning relays.

Also getting in on the action were hurdler Josh McDearmon and newcomer Koltin Swaim, who ran legs on the relays. The fun for the gang started in the 4x100 relay with a 1A record of 41.88.

“Last year, we didn’t get a 4x100 record,” Anderson said. “That didn’t sit too well. We were on a mission.”

Swaim wasn’t even around then.

“I never expected this,” Swaim said. “As a senior, it’s my first year out and I thought I would only do triple jump. I didn’t even know how much speed I had.”

The next scoring event was in the 110 high hurdles with McDearmon running a personal best of 14.66 to place fifth.

“I’ve just been feeling good today and in the prelims, with PRs in both,” said McDearmon, a junior. “I plan to be back next year to win it.”

In the next event, it was Anderson running 10.52 in the 100 meters for the win and Milder taking fifth at 10.77.

“I wouldn’t be where I am with him,” Anderson said of Milder pushing him in practice and meets.

In his four years downstate in the 100 meters, Anderson has two first places finishes and a pair of fifths.

“It’s a lot different down here,” he said. “You can run good times all year and in the prelims, but Saturday is more mental. And, that is where I am most confident.”

In the 4x200 relay, the Mustangs already had the meet record from a 1:26.47 in Thursday’s preliminaries. A 1:26.53 in the finals gave them an easy win over Tuscola (1:28.87) and their star sprinter Kamden Flenner. Forreston-Polo was third at 1:28.87.

By then, Morrison had enough points (40) and would not be caught. However the celebration had to wait until the 200 meters. It was there that Anderson made his grand farewell with the 20.98, besting a 42-year old record of 21.36. Flenner was second at 21.35

“He came in saying he wanted to go sub 21,” Flenner said. “I was hoping he’d pull me along.”

Milder wasn’t able to challenge his teammate, as he aggravated a hamstring earlier and did not want to jeopardize his health before heading off to Indian Hills in Iowa to run collegiately.

The Mustangs tallied 51 points to 34 for second-place Pleasant Plains. Forreston-Polo was the next highest local finisher with 15 points, good for 17th.

In the 4x200, it was Hayden Vinnedge, Jonathan Milnes, Mercer Mumford and Brody Schwartz running for F-P and the four juniors were unfazed by the big stage at Charleston.

“It’s fun battling Morrison, Le-Win and Fulton all year,” Mumford said. “It prepares us for anything we’ll see here.”

Milnes also pointed out that F-P was the only school of the top 16 of the relay without a senior on it and a state title is a definite possibility in 2027.

Eli Ferris replaced Milnes in the 4x400 and the result was a blazing fast time of 3:22.91, which crushed their own school record. Even better was the 3:17.79 state record by Auburn in winning the event over second-place F-P.

“We’ve been watching their times all year and knew we had to get down to at least 3:22 to have a chance,” Mumford said.

Fulton ran a 42.82 to place fourth in the 4x100 relay. Wyatt Connor, CJ Struckman and Brody Glazier were the runners.

“I’m a senior and have trying four years to get here,” Glazier said. “It was a long time coming.”

In the discus, Amboy freshman Ian Hassler took fourth with a throw of 48.60 (159-5). Graham Meister of Dwight won at 51.10.

“It’s been a great time and everyone has been so nice. I love the vibe here,” Hassler said. “It’s a big step up from the middle school meet. By the time I leave here as a senior, I’d like to get (state record) 210 feet.”

Amboy's Ian Hassler throws shot put during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Hassler qualified for the final in the shot put, but did not place, with Meister setting a 1A record of 19.88 (65-2).

Another underclassmen for the Clippers, sophomore Damian Bender, is going home with a medal after taking eighth in the 300 hurdles with a 40.93.

“It’s surreal. It’s only my second year of doing hurdles and never thought I would be here,” said Bender, who is also a school record holder in the long jump at 21-8.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Lane Decker finished one spot ahead of Bender in the hurdles with a 40.51. He is also a sophomore.

“Last year, I was a little scared. This year, I knew I could medal,” Decker said.

Pole vaulters Nathan Punke and Carson Eyrich added more hardware for E-P, with identical height clearances of 4.10 (13-5). Punke, a junior, was fifth and Eyrich, a sophomore, eighth on miss criteria.

“Next year, I’m hoping for 15 feet plus,” Punke said.

Erie-Prophetstown's Nathan Punke pole vaults during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez repeated as an 800-meter medalist (7th) and also broke Ian Hussung’s school record with a time of 1:55.81 in one the most competitive 1A races. The winning time was 1:51.83.

“I felt my high school career flash before my eyes in that race,” Gonzalez said. “It was also emotional for me in that today is my dad’s birthday and I wish he was still alive to see it.”