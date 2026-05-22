Oregon’s Jillian Hammer wins 100 and 300 hurdles in prelims at state track: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls track & field

IHSA State Meet: The Class 1A prelims took place on Thursday with a number of locals reaching Saturday’s finals. Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman advanced in the 100 meters after taking fifth (12.35). Newman’s Paizlee Williams (10th, 12.63) and Elaina Allen (12th, 12.68) just missed the cut. In the 200, Schneiderman (sixth, 25.26) and Allen (ninth, 25.65) advanced to the finals.

Newman’s 4x100 relay of Ella Ford, Allen, Lauren McClain and Williams advanced after taking eighth (50.35). They also advanced in the 4x200 after taking fifth in 1:45.92.

The the 400, Schneiderman (fifth, 58.67) and Bureau Valley’s Elise House (second, 58.14) advanced.

Oregon’s Jillian Hammer took first in the 100 hurdles (14.78) and 300 hurdles (44.09). She joined Lorelai Dannhorn, Taylor Weems and Skylar Bishop to take second in the 4x200 (1:44.94) to advance. The same four also advanced in the 4x400 (4:06.32) after taking fourth.

Fulton’s Kerby Germann, Jessa Read, Haley Smither and Brooklyn Thoms advanced in the 4x200 (1:46.13) after taking sixth. Germann, Jordin Rathburn, Read and Thoms advanced in the 4x400 (4:05.46) after taking second.

In the high jump, Rathburn, Amboy’s Jillian Anderson and Oregon’s Skylar Bishop were among the 10 advancing after hitting 1.58 meters.

The 2A and 3A prelims take place Friday.

Softball

Bureau Valley 13, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: The Storm advanced to Friday’s Class 1A Wethersfield Regional final as Ali Carrington had three hits and two RBIs. Mallory Maubach-Williams pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. BV opened the game with eight runs in the first inning to take control.

Baseball

Sterling 3, Davenport North 2: Eli Penne pitched a complete game in the cross-state matchup. Cale Nettleton had two of Sterling’s six hits.

Sterling 6, Davenport North 5: Sterling scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull away for the win. Adrian Monarrez had a hit and an RBI. Zack Schreiner’s RBI single to score Wyatt Cassens gave Sterling its final lead.

Newman 14, Milledgeville 6: Ashton Miner had four RBIs and pitched an inning in the win. The Comets had 12 walks. Bryson Wiersema had a home run and two RBIs for the Missiles.

Putnam County 15, Bureau Valley 1 (5 inn.): The Storm were out-hit 11-4 and had five errors in the setback.

Amboy 7, West Carroll 6: Landon Carter reached on an error to send home the winning run. Bryson Deery led Amboy with two RBIs. He scored on a passed ball to tie the game.

Morrison 12, Oregon 4: Collin Renkes and Carson White each had three RBIs in the win. White also pitched five innings. Landon Anderson had two hits for Oregon.

Central DeWitt 9, Fulton 3: Fulton’s Mason Kuebel had two RBIs in the setback.

Hall 12, Erie-Prophetstown 2: The Panthers were out-hit 15-3 in the home loss. Braedyn Frank had a home run and two RBIs for E-P.