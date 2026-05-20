Erie-Prophetstown softball takes top-seeded Riverdale to the wire, falls 4-3: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Class 2A Alleman Regional

Riverdale 4, Erie-Prophetstown 3: The eighth-seeded Panthers took the top-seeded Rams to the wire but fell short as Riverdale scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off. E-P out-hit Riverdale 11-5 and led 3-2 through six innings. Lilly Swatos and Wynn Renkes had RBIs for E-P. The Panthers gave up an unearned run in the setback to close the season. Riverdale’s Amaya Lopez-Hernandez was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Class 1A Pearl City Regional

Milledgeville 6, Pearl City 0: The Missiles cruised as Kendra Kingsby struck out seven and walked two in a one-hitter. Milledgeville will face Eastland on Friday at 4 p.m. in the title game. Kinnley Ross had two RBIs and Olivia Wooden hit a solo home run. The Missiles had nine walks and three hits.

Eastland 13, Pecatonica 0: The Cougars held on after leading 11-0 after three innings. Maci Klavenga had four RBIs and Emerson Mlakar (one home run) had three. Vanessa Allen added two.

Girls soccer

Dixon 11, Rockford Lutheran 4: The third-seeded Duchesses advanced to face top-seeded Byron in Friday’s 1A Byron Regional final at 5 p.m. Byron took the regular-season matchup 8-2 in early April.

Oregon 4, Pecatonica 0: Shaylee Davis, Gaby Guardado, Bezzali Cadenas and Savana Rasner scored for the Hawks in the win. Mili Zavala had five saves in the shutout. Oregon will face Rockford Christian in Friday’s 2A RC Regional final at 5 p.m.

Baseball

Sterling 8, Dixon 2: Ethan Todd had three hits and pitched a complete game in the home win. Danny Martinez had two RBIs for Sterling. Jack Redell had Dixon’s lone RBI and Jake Whelan tripled.

Newman 8, Byron 6: The Comets rallied for a late win after scoring six times in the sixth inning of the home win. Ashton Miner hit a two-run home run and Evan Bushman had two RBIs. Bushman pitched six innings and Garret Matznick pitched the seventh.

Rock Falls 4, Dakota 1: Carter Hunter had two RBIs and Owen Laws pitched 6⅓ innings with seven strikeouts in the home win.

Belvidere North 7, Forreston 6: Forreston gave up five runs in the seventh inning of the home setback. Kye Alderks had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals. Forreston gave up two unearned runs.

Oregon 10, Stillman Valley 2: Colton Ziller had two RBIs for the Hawks in the home win. Deryk Withers pitched six innings with five strikeouts.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Stark County 0: Evan Steimle pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in the home win.

Ridgewood 10, Polo 0 (5 inn.): The Marcos were out-hit 10-6 and had six errors in the setback.