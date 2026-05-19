Sycamore OKs apartments for former Central School building

Third Ward Alderpersons Marvin Barnes and Nancy Copple look through their packets ahead of a May 18, 2026, Sycamore City Council meeting. (Camden Lazenby)

A proposed renovation that would transform the interior of the former Central School building in downtown Sycamore into more than a dozen apartment units has the approval of the Sycamore City Council.

The City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a request to rezone the building located at 245 W. Exchange St. to multi-family housing. When the Sycamore School Board voted to sell the property for $151,000 on Oct. 28, 2025, the property was zoned for institutional and public uses, but now it can be used for multi-resident housing.

During the meeting, City Manager Michael Hall said the zoning change “fits.”

“The applicant is asking for a request of zoning change to R-2, which fits, kind of the area,” Hall said, mentioning that similar zoning is near the property in question.

The building that will be converted into new apartment units is now managed by BCM Industrial Park 2, but it began as Sycamore’s first High School, and later was used as a Sycamore Community School District 427 administration building.

The Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that the Sycamore City Council approve the request on May 11.

Third Ward Alderman Marvin Barnes said he’s glad the building won’t be demolished.

“In an era where everything is being torn down now days, and rebuilt with something else, I think it’s just absolutely wonderful that the developer wants to preserve Central School – I still call it Central School – and convert it," Barnes said.

Chris Mayer, who gained city approval for a restaurant and banquet facility at Windows Distillery, 21. N. California St. in 2023, attended Monday’s City Council meeting but did not speak publicly. When asked by Shaw Local, Mayer declined to share more details about the project, like how much rent could be for the new apartment units.

Mayer and Windows Distillery won the Community Diamond Award at the 2026 Sycamore Chamber of Commerce annual banquet on March 5.

If Mayer’s plans come to fruition, 14 one-bedroom apartments, five two-bedroom apartments, a common area and a gym space will be renovated inside the century-old building.

The property’s existing parking lot would be patched, re-sealed and re-striped, documents show. An accessibility ramp, for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, would also be constructed at the front of the building.

In a letter to Hall dated May 12, John Sauter, the director of community development, wrote that the development meets all city requirements, despite not needing to.

“The subject lot was platted in the early 1900’s, however Staff felt it worth noting that it complies with current development standards,” Sauter wrote.

He wrote that developments with 6 to 9 units per acre are considered high density by the city, per a 2021 comprehensive plan. Those developments are required to have open space on 30% of the property, he wrote.

The apartment complex that would be developed inside the former school would have a density of 11.66 units per acre with 53% open space, according to city documents.

“It should be noted that, while the proposed density exceeds the guidelines noted above, the guidelines are intended for newly constructed Planned Unit Developments within platted subdivisions,” Sauter wrote. “Additionally, the proposed density is less than two existing apartment-style buildings located within the Downtown District.”

Barnes said the development plans, which can be found in the agenda for Monday’s meeting, harken back to previous endeavors by local entrepreneurs.

“It kind of reminds me of just down the street, when Mr. Pappas did the old Fargo Hotel building into apartments,” Barnes said. “I just appreciate preserving what we have, as long as it’s in good shape so it is, so thank you.”