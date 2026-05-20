2026 Sauk Valley girls track & field IHSA state qualifiers

The IHSA girls track and field state finals take place Thursday through Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Sauk Valley area.
State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.
In the state finals, the top-nine finishers in each event earn a medal.
Class 2A
Dixon
Daniela Lovett, sr.: 3,200
Rock Falls
Brenna Burlack, sr.: 4x800
Miley Bickett, so.: 4x800
Kayla Hackbarth, sr.: discus
Ashley Rodriguez, so.: 4x800
Kat Scott, sr.: 4x800
Sterling
Kendall Barajas, so.: Discus
Anessa Johnson, sr.: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Mary Kirchoff, so.: high jump
Emma Pham, so.: 3,200
Chloe Stumpenhorst, so.: pole vault
Class 1A
Amboy
Maddie Althaus, jr.: 400, 4x100
Alexa McKendry, jr.: 4x100
Jillian Anderson, sr.: 4x100, high jump
Bella Yanos, sr.: 4x100, long jump
Bureau Valley
Elise House, so.: 400, 4x400
Harper Wetzell, fr.: 1,600, 4x800
Maddie Wetzell, sr.: 3,200, 4x800
Gemma Moore, jr.: 4x400, 4x800
Abby Stabler, fr.: 4x400, 4x800
Mya Shipp, so.: 4x400, long jump
Madisyn Shipp, fr.: Triple jump
Erie-Prophetstown
Sarah Link, jr.: 800, 4x400, 4x800
Ellah Brooks, jr.: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Lauren Malone, so.: 4x100, 4x200
Faith Baar, so.: 4x100
Lexi Kapple, jr.: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Lia Milem, fr.: 4x200, 4x400
Jennica Norman, so.: 4x800
Rozlyn Mosher, fr.: 4x800
Jessie DeNeve, jr.: 4x800
Forreston
Bree Schneiderman, jr.: 100, 200, 400
Tenlei Patterson, fr.: 800
Fulton
Brooklyn Thoms, sr.: 200, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Paisley VanZuiden, fr.: 800, 4x800, triple jump
Kerby Germann, fr.: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, discus
Haley Smither, sr.: 4x100, 4x200, triple jump
Jessa Read, sr.: 4x100, 4x200,4x400
Jordin Rathburn, sr.: 4x400, high jump
Lauren Falls, fr.: 4x800
Peighton Stretton, jr.: 4x800
Ellie Mulder, so.: 4x800
Milledgeville
Juliana Folkers, jr: 4x200
Lauren Schubert, fr.: 4x200, long jump
Kaylin Wade, fr.: 4x200
Adelle Willkinson, so.: 4x200, long jump
Audrey Schoeny, fr.: Triple jump
Morrison
Zoe Milder, fr.: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Newman
Elaina Allen, jr.: 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200
Paizlee Williams, so.: 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200
Ella Ford, jr.: 4x100, 4x200,
Lauren McClain, so.: 300 hurdles, 4x100, 4x200
Harper Ford, fr.: High jump
Oregon
Anya Anaya, fr.: 800
Skylar Bishop, sr.: 4x200, 4x400, high jump
Lorelai Dannhorn, jr.: 4x200, 4x400, long jump, triple jump
Jillian Hammer, so.: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x200, 4x400
Madeline Rogers, so.: 1,600, 3,200
Taylor Weems, sr.: 4x200, 4x400
Noelle Girton, sr.: shot put
Cheyanne Edlund: pole vault
West Carroll
Cattarina Houzenga, fr.: 100, 200