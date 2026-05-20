2026 Sauk Valley girls track & field IHSA state qualifiers

Newman’s Elaina Allen (right) and Paizlee Williams finish first and second in the 100-meter dash during the Class 1A Erie Sectional on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Erie. (Alex T. Paschal)

The IHSA girls track and field state finals take place Thursday through Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Sauk Valley area.

State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.

In the state finals, the top-nine finishers in each event earn a medal.

Class 2A

Daniela Lovett, sr.: 3,200

Brenna Burlack, sr.: 4x800

Miley Bickett, so.: 4x800

Kayla Hackbarth, sr.: discus

Ashley Rodriguez, so.: 4x800

Kat Scott, sr.: 4x800

Kendall Barajas, so.: Discus

Anessa Johnson, sr.: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Mary Kirchoff, so.: high jump

Emma Pham, so.: 3,200

Chloe Stumpenhorst, so.: pole vault

Sterling's Anessa Johnson (Brian Hoxsey)

Class 1A

Maddie Althaus, jr.: 400, 4x100

Alexa McKendry, jr.: 4x100

Jillian Anderson, sr.: 4x100, high jump

Bella Yanos, sr.: 4x100, long jump

Elise House, so.: 400, 4x400

Harper Wetzell, fr.: 1,600, 4x800

Maddie Wetzell, sr.: 3,200, 4x800

Gemma Moore, jr.: 4x400, 4x800

Abby Stabler, fr.: 4x400, 4x800

Mya Shipp, so.: 4x400, long jump

Madisyn Shipp, fr.: Triple jump

Sarah Link, jr.: 800, 4x400, 4x800

Ellah Brooks, jr.: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Lauren Malone, so.: 4x100, 4x200

Faith Baar, so.: 4x100

Lexi Kapple, jr.: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Lia Milem, fr.: 4x200, 4x400

Jennica Norman, so.: 4x800

Rozlyn Mosher, fr.: 4x800

Jessie DeNeve, jr.: 4x800

Bree Schneiderman, jr.: 100, 200, 400

Tenlei Patterson, fr.: 800

Brooklyn Thoms, sr.: 200, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Paisley VanZuiden, fr.: 800, 4x800, triple jump

Kerby Germann, fr.: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, discus

Haley Smither, sr.: 4x100, 4x200, triple jump

Jessa Read, sr.: 4x100, 4x200,4x400

Jordin Rathburn, sr.: 4x400, high jump

Lauren Falls, fr.: 4x800

Peighton Stretton, jr.: 4x800

Ellie Mulder, so.: 4x800

Juliana Folkers, jr: 4x200

Lauren Schubert, fr.: 4x200, long jump

Kaylin Wade, fr.: 4x200

Adelle Willkinson, so.: 4x200, long jump

Audrey Schoeny, fr.: Triple jump

Zoe Milder, fr.: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Elaina Allen, jr.: 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200

Paizlee Williams, so.: 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200

Ella Ford, jr.: 4x100, 4x200,

Lauren McClain, so.: 300 hurdles, 4x100, 4x200

Harper Ford, fr.: High jump

Anya Anaya, fr.: 800

Skylar Bishop, sr.: 4x200, 4x400, high jump

Lorelai Dannhorn, jr.: 4x200, 4x400, long jump, triple jump

Jillian Hammer, so.: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x200, 4x400

Madeline Rogers, so.: 1,600, 3,200

Taylor Weems, sr.: 4x200, 4x400

Noelle Girton, sr.: shot put

Cheyanne Edlund: pole vault

Cattarina Houzenga, fr.: 100, 200