Farster is Dixon High School student of the month for May

Gage Farster, a senior, is a Dixon High School student of the month for May.

He is the son of Shane Farster and Jennifer Ferris and has two siblings, Sydney and McKenzie.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find AP calculus with Mr. Hoffman to be the most engaging class in my schedule because it asks me to think outside the box and tests my problem-solving skills. It is also a very fundamental class for my future career as an engineer.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I plan to get a degree in mechanical engineering. While I am still deciding whether I will go to Sauk Valley Community College or the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign first, I hope to end up graduating from UIUC.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I would say that my favorite activity is Scholastic Bowl. It is a fun way to challenge myself, and I am grateful for the opportunities it has opened for me, such as being able to compete nationally in Washington, D.C. Another activity I enjoy is the DHS Broadcasting Club. It allows me to express myself and represent my school in a positive light.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: One of my favorite moments from this year was when the Scholastic Bowl team won the Peoria World Affairs Council International Scholastic Bowl tournament. Not only did it allow us to earn a bid at the national tournament, but it was the momentum we needed to make it to the state finals for the first time in team history.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I will never lose sight of what matters. While getting an education is very important, I hope I remember to slow down, take it all in, and make memories.