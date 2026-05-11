Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Sterling Softball’s Rosie Cantu

Sterling junior Rosie Cantu is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. She hit two home runs and had four RBIs in an 8-5 win at Rock Island. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Rosie Cantu

School: Sterling

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: She hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs in an 8-5 Western Big 6 Conference win at Rock Island. Sterling (15-11, 7-5) has won four games in a row, including three in conference.

“Rosie is hardworking, pays attention to the details and is a pleasure to work with,” Sterling coach Donnie Dittmar said. “Her game is improving every day and we expect great things from her.”

Cantu is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with her.

How did you first get into softball? What has helped keep you in it?

Cantu: Being born into a baseball/softball family made it easier to get into. My father coaches most of the teams I’ve been on so he keeps me in shape.

Have you learned anything from the game of softball?

Cantu: Something I’ve learned while playing is always putting the ball in play even if it leads to an out.

Any highlights for you and the team so far this year?

Cantu: Personal highlights from this year is when we went to Rock Island I went 3-4 I had two home runs and four RBIs.

Does anything stand out about this year’s team?

Cantu: Something different about this year’s team is we definitely have a lot more team chemistry and are all friends with each other even outside of softball.

What are your goals this season individually and as a team?

Cantu: Individually my goal is to have no more errors for the remainder of the seasons and as a team a goal is to get past regionals.

Favorite softball memory?

Cantu: My favorite memory is hitting my first high school home run as a freshman. I tied it in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sterling third baseman Rosie Cantu awaits a throw against Rock Island last season. (Brian Hurley)

Any fun facts or unique stories about yourself?

Cantu: A fun fact about me is that I broke my nose when I was eight and never got it fixed and it grew crooked.

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Cantu: My older cousin Amayia Hernandez, who graduated from Sterling in 2021 and played softball and had 11 home runs her senior season. She’s an amazing role model.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Cantu: I don’t really do other activates but I love exploring new things whenever I get the chance.

Sterling’s Rosie Cantu grabs a pop-up bunt against Quincy last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Cantu: “Speak” by Laurie Halse.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Cantu: I love love Taco Bell, specifically grilled cheese burrito!

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Cantu: My favorite movie is “Tangled.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Cantu: Favorite music artist is Phoebe Bridgers.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Cantu: I have always been a fan of every math subject, I always found it easy.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Cantu: I do plan to attend college for athletics and academics. I hope somewhere close to home.