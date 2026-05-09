Oregon grad Ella Dannhorn, Sterling grad Sienna Stingley send Rock Valley College to District title

Two local softball alumni helped send Rock Valley College to a NJCAA Division 2 District A championship on Friday.

Oregon High School graduate Ella Dannhorn hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning to send the Golden Eagles to a 3-2 win over Black Hawk College in Moline.

Sterling grad Sienna Stingley got the win after pitching the eighth. RVC out-hit BHC 4-3 in the win.

The HIT that punched 👊 our ticket to SC 🥎🦅 pic.twitter.com/c4H4q5aEfS — Rock Valley College Softball (@RVC_Softball) May 9, 2026

With the win, RVC earned an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament in Spartanburg, SC, starting on May 20. The bracket will be announced on Tuesday, May 12.

Dannhorn also hit a home run in a 9-1 win over Bryant & Stratton on Friday.

Ella Dannhorn (Photo contributed by Rock Valley College)

RVC is 57-3 and ranked third in the latest NJCAA D2 rankings.

Stingley, a sophomore, entered Friday hitting .486 with 67 RBIs. She is 11-0 in the circle with 75 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched.

Dannhorn, a freshman, entered Friday hitting .385 with 67 RBIs.