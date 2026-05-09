Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for April 27 to May 1, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Lois Zeilmann to Kurtis Kemmerer and Marilyn Kemmerer, 1 Parcel: 19-22-09-200-005, $0.00

Lois Zeilmann to Cornelius J Vaessen Trustee and Cornelius J Vaessen Declaration Trust, 2 Parcels: 19-22-09-200-005 and 19-22-09-401-001, $0.00

Bernadine Roemmich to G3 Real Estate Llc, 1 Parcel: 19-22-06-400-014, $190,000

Tlk Holdings Llc and Westbrooklyn1 to Jaiden Eric Gershon, 2532 JOHNSON ST, WEST BROOKLYN, $115,000

Robert J Rutherford Heirs And Legatees and Richard Rutherford to Jessica M Coleman and Jeremy J White Jr, 513 FIRST AVE, DIXON, $185,000

Michael A Helfrich and Rebecca Helfrich to Patrick D Dunphy and Laura J Dunphy, 500 COUNTRYSIDE LANE, DIXON, $210,500

Shirley M Lewis to Sauk Valley Properties Llc, 860 FRANKLIN GROVE ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

David A Kellam to Anthony C Zenner Jr and Eveliss D Zenner, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-330-005, $18,000

Brian Sprowls to Bbg Farms Llc, 1 Parcel: 05-17-02-100-017, $212,500

Donald Rice and Patricia Rice to Amanda Garcia and Michael J Garcia, 1934 PHILIP DR, DIXON, $349,900

Craig A Deets and Amanda Deets to Jonathan D Boynton and Alison H Boynton, 376 KILGORE ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Ernesto Coronel Rodriguez and Juana Rodriguez to Ednor Perez Serapio, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-378-019, $13,000

Mark Bialas and Gwen Bialas to Jeffrey E Martin Jr, 2547 REYNOLDS RD, ASHTON, $525,000

Nathan C Mccoy and Skyler J Mccoy to Tyler Henson and Lauryn Henson, 923 INSTITUTE BLVD, DIXON, $265,000

Sonok Smith to Dustin C Williams, 1104 HEMLOCK AVE, DIXON, $105,000

Czeslawa Dabrowska Szpara to Andrew Juan, Melissa L Paredes, and Urbano Paredes, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-477-042, $48,000

Tyler J Henson, Lauryn M Hensen, and Lauryn M Zinke to Kaden E Coppotelli and Carmella R Mcnalley, 624 PALMYRA STREET, DIXON, $205,000

Cecilia Pineda Ibarra to Lisa M Schmitt and Edward John Schmitt, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-477-024, $25,000

Dixon Land Group Llc to Dixon Family Young Men’s Christian Association and Dixon Family Ymca, 1675 FULFS LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Raul Cerrillo to Carl William Dean Iii Trustee, Lee Ann Ward Trustee, Lee Ann Ward Trust, and Carl W Dean Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-256-012, $45,000

Quit Claims

Carpenter Bird Construction Llc to Nicole Speizio De Pez, 1213 4TH STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

John Thanos to John Thanos and Leticia Thanos, 1074 INLET ROAD, AMBOY, $0.00

Jesus Uriostegui to Daniela Uriostegui, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-451-042, $0.00

Marika Petro and Scott R Hargrave to Marika Petro, 1101 NORTHRIDGE, DIXON,$0.00

George Allen Burkhart to George Allen Burkhart and Lisa M Burkhart, 826 BROOKLYN ROAD, WEST BROOKLYN, $0.00

John M Roach and Pamela E Roach to John M Roach, Pamela E Roach, and Clayton M Philip, 350 WYOMING AVE, PAW PAW, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

James A Timble Trustee, James N Timble Trust, and Nancy Karen Timble to Rad Maracle and Julie Maracle, 1479 OLD MILL ROAD, FRANKLIN GROVE, $590,000

Laurie Demeyer Trustee and Donald E Pauser Revocable Trust to Jenine Opala and Nicholas Opala, 1225 EUSTACE DRIVE, DIXON, $355,000

Ann E Grennan and Ann E Grennan Trust to Malcolm D Schmitt Co-Trustee, Rebecca E Schmitt Co-Trustee, and Schmitt Family Trust, 770 EVELYNN ROSE LANE, DIXON, $310,000

David D Dodd Trustee, David D Dodd Trust, Brenda S Dodd Trustee, and Brenda S Dodd Trust to Green River Family Farms Llc, 27 Parcels: 02-15-05-300-007, 02-15-05-300-009, 02-15-05-400-005, 02-15-06-200-013, 02-15-06-400-011, 02-15-06-400-012, 02-15-06-400-013, 02-15-08-100-019, 02-15-08-200-001, 02-15-08-200-005, 02-15-21-100-003, 02-15-21-100-004, 02-15-21-100-005, 12-14-01-400-001, 12-14-02-300-001, 12-14-02-300-002, 12-14-11-400-002, 12-14-12-200-008, 12-14-12-200-009, 12-14-12-300-008, 12-14-12-300-009, 12-14-13-100-006, 12-14-13-400-010, 13-21-14-300-007, 19-22-09-200-003, 19-22-10-100-003, and 19-22-10-100-004, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Stella M Young to All In Now Trustee and Talo Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-307-026, $0.00

Pine Ridge Acres Llc, Luke Christoffersen, Timothy Christoffersen, David J Koch Revocable Trust, Tyler Gilliam, John Klausen, Daniel Koch, Gregory Koch, Andrew Mccoy, Duane Rapp, and Christine Welker to Daniel G Smetters Trustee, Laura B Smetters Trustee, and Smetters Family Trust, 1459 BRIAR KNOLL ROAD, AMBOY, $789,000

Beverly R Spees to Beverly Rose Spees Trustee and Beverly Rose Spees Trust, 1022 TEE STREET, DIXON, $0.00

Marilyn S Bushman and Marilyn Bushman to Jamie Greenfield Co-Trustee, Patrick Bushman Co-Trustee, and Marilyn Bushman Irrevocable Trust No 1, 2109 PEEK HOME ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Linda S Hill to Linda S Hill Trustee and Linda S Hill Trust No 1, 459 HICKORY RIDGE DRIVE, DIXON, $0.00

Gregory A Vaessen and Kimberly A Vaessen to Gregory A Vaessen Co-Trustee, Kimberly A Vaessen Co-Trustee, Gregory A Vaessen Trust, and Kimberly A Vaessen Trust, 304 MARVIN ST N, SUBLETTE, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Becky S Blevins to Becky Blevins Trust, 1300 HOLLAND DR, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jeremiah L Renkes and Bettrina R Renkes to Jeffrey Eads and Megan Eads, 10974 PRAIRIE CENTER RD, MORRISON, $279,900

Pamela S Montee, Paul M Montee, and Victoria Stokes Estate to Solvara Partners Llc, 711 10TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $50,000

Maurits And Jost and Maurits & Jost to 921 Holdings Llc, 309 GENESEE STREET N, MORRISON, $125,000

Rhonda Neal to Kaylee A Giles and Braxton A Law, 226 AVE F, ROCK FALLS, $154,500

Christopher Dravis and Ross Thuente to Dylan Gaddis, 1804 AVENUE K, STERLING, $139,900

Benjamin W Rowan, Olivia A Rowan Nka, and Olivia A Adolph to Mitch Dann and Justine Dann, 1017 FIRST AVE, FULTON, $205,000

Langman Construction Inc to Nathan J Holesinger Family Trust and Brenda J Holesinger Family Trust, 4 Parcels: 01-36-200-004, 01-36-400-001, 01-36-400-005, and 02-31-300-004, $1,462,000

City of Sterling to Nicholas Griffin and Courtnie Griffin, 1110 4TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Stephen P Kelly to Todd Jensen and Constance Jensen, 923 WASHINGTON ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $40,000

Nicole A Scott to Gage Lagee, 811 19TH ST W, STERLING, $126,000

Dawn Purtell to Maxwell Lantz, 1105 SUNSET DR, ROCK FALLS, $150,000

Gerald L Clark Jr and Amy S Clark to Sean Coutts and Mackenzie Coutts, 21186 MATHEW RD, STERLING, $420,000

Brittany Ramos to Evan Grady and Johanna Grady, 3901 19TH AVE, STERLING,$320,000

Relo Property Llc to Kimberlee Stielau and Sanna Tanaka, 409 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $80,500

Phyllis M Berge, Patricia D Zigler, Pamela S Medema, Teresa L Tornow and Mildred K Krutsinger Estate to Alvina T Glenn Trust, 508 CULVER ST, ROCK FALLS, $125,000

Beverly J Bealer to Michael Sheridan, 604 HILLANDALE CT, MORRISON, $155,000

Heidi Reynolds and Heidi Hosch Nka to Jose Herrera, 910 19TH ST W, STERLING, $165,000

Judith H Eddy to Zarak Ali Khan, 802 19TH ST E, STERLING, $185,000

Castlerock 2023 Llc to George Alcantar, 1214 20TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $23,000

Robert H Warren to Luke M Golke, 10056 SOMMERS ST, ROCK FALLS, $246,000

Jaron L Baker to Jason E Baker and Renita J Baker, 22438 ARCH RD, TAMPICO, $968,000

Larry J Specht and Paula J Gladfelter to Troy Purvis and Kim Purvis, 1 Parcel: 22-20-400-004, $730,000

Thomas J Tegler and Joyce M Tegler to Cole Grant, 207 3RD AVE NORTH, ALBANY, $42,500

Prestin D Snyder to Paige M Snyder, 14915 SAND RD, FULTON, $150,000

Marcia M Smith to Denrock Llc, 912 ALBANY ST, ERIE, $47,500

Jennifer Trich and Paul S Trich to Lucas J Dahl, 507 6TH AVE, FULTON, $175,000

Quit Claims

Gary L Griffis to Gary L Griffis and Karen L Griffis, 1200 17TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jacobi L Winters and Jacobi L Willits Nka to Dale Willits and Jacobi L Willits, 8738 MINERAL ROAD, FENTON, $0.00

Danny R Wagner Trust and Susan K Wagner Trust to Susan K Wagner, 1 Parcel: 01-28-406-011, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Malcolm D Schmitt Trustee, Rebecca E Schmitt Trustee, and Schmitt Family Trust to Joseph F Scanlan and Autumn J Scanlan, 3501 15TH AVENUE, STERLING, $375,000

Scott L Icenogle Trustee and Carolyn J Icenogle Trust to Donald O Wood and Therese L Wood, 28660 WOODSIDE DR, ROCK FALLS, $172,000

Allen D Bush Trust and Barbara Bush Trust to Carson A Bush, 117 WALL ST W, MORRISON, $90.500

Executor’s Deeds

Matthew J Sawyer Estate to Patrice B Sawyer Trustee, Douglas M Sayer Trustee, and Matthew J Sawyer Trust, 23457 FREEPORT RD, STERLING, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Bozena Kurzac to Antoni W Kurzac Jr and Meghan Kurzac, 1 Parcel: 2497 E Water Rd, Byron, $0.00

Thomas C Temple and Rose M Temple to Thomas C Temple Trustee, Rose M Temple Trustee, and Temple Joint, 1 Parcel: 5980 E IL Rte 64, Oregon, $0.00

Amanda Phillips and Chad Phillips to Salvadore Krischke, 1 Parcel: 8894 N IL Rte 2, Byron, $238,000

Dylan Cheek to Heather Ruchti, 1 Parcel: 111 N Nohe Ave, Oregon, $75,000

Corwell Family Properties Llc to Hunter Mack, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-08-303-012, $13,500

Sec Of Housing & Urban Development to Lane M Hopkins, 1 Parcel: 107 N Thomas Ave., Polo, $165,993

Marty Cox and Christie Cox to Marty Jay Cox Jr and Felicia Dawn Graham, 2 Parcels in Woosung Township: 14-35-376-010 and 14-35-400-010, $36,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Daniel Scheck and Michelle Irwin, 1 Parcel: 1368 Joanne Ter, Byron, $353,480

Quit Claims

Dean A Fuller to Melissa Fuller, 1 Parcel: 728 N Kristi Dr, Byron, $0.00

Creston Commons Llc to Hre Builders Llc, 2 Parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-302-022 and 25-23-404-007, $0.00

George F Justice Iii to Kendal M Justice, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-21-377-002, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Tate J Statler to Tate J Statler Trustee and Tate J Statler Tr1, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-20-400-013, $0.00

David E Vola to David E Vola Trustee and David E Vola Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-401-001, $0.00

Jessica A Richards to Jessica A Richards Trustee, Joel Richards Jr Trustee, and Joel Richards Jr & Jessica A Richards Rev Tr2026, 1 Parcel: 8741 N River Dr, Byron, $0.00

Jeffrey T Mois and Marjorie E Mois to Jeffrey T Mois Trustee, Marjorie E Mois Trustee, and Jeffrey T Mois & Marjorie Mois Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 405 N 5th St, Oregon, $0.00

Dennis J Alderks and Sharon A Alderks to Dennis J Alderks Trustee, Sharon A Alderks Trustee, and Dennis J & Sharon A Alderks Tr, 1 Parcel in White Rock Township: 18-17-100-005, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office