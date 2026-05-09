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Sauk Valley

Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for April 27 to May 1, 2026

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Lois Zeilmann to Kurtis Kemmerer and Marilyn Kemmerer, 1 Parcel: 19-22-09-200-005, $0.00

Lois Zeilmann to Cornelius J Vaessen Trustee and Cornelius J Vaessen Declaration Trust, 2 Parcels: 19-22-09-200-005 and 19-22-09-401-001, $0.00

Bernadine Roemmich to G3 Real Estate Llc, 1 Parcel: 19-22-06-400-014, $190,000

Tlk Holdings Llc and Westbrooklyn1 to Jaiden Eric Gershon, 2532 JOHNSON ST, WEST BROOKLYN, $115,000

Robert J Rutherford Heirs And Legatees and Richard Rutherford to Jessica M Coleman and Jeremy J White Jr, 513 FIRST AVE, DIXON, $185,000

Michael A Helfrich and Rebecca Helfrich to Patrick D Dunphy and Laura J Dunphy, 500 COUNTRYSIDE LANE, DIXON, $210,500

Shirley M Lewis to Sauk Valley Properties Llc, 860 FRANKLIN GROVE ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

David A Kellam to Anthony C Zenner Jr and Eveliss D Zenner, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-330-005, $18,000

Brian Sprowls to Bbg Farms Llc, 1 Parcel: 05-17-02-100-017, $212,500

Donald Rice and Patricia Rice to Amanda Garcia and Michael J Garcia, 1934 PHILIP DR, DIXON, $349,900

Craig A Deets and Amanda Deets to Jonathan D Boynton and Alison H Boynton, 376 KILGORE ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Ernesto Coronel Rodriguez and Juana Rodriguez to Ednor Perez Serapio, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-378-019, $13,000

Mark Bialas and Gwen Bialas to Jeffrey E Martin Jr, 2547 REYNOLDS RD, ASHTON, $525,000

Nathan C Mccoy and Skyler J Mccoy to Tyler Henson and Lauryn Henson, 923 INSTITUTE BLVD, DIXON, $265,000

Sonok Smith to Dustin C Williams, 1104 HEMLOCK AVE, DIXON, $105,000

Czeslawa Dabrowska Szpara to Andrew Juan, Melissa L Paredes, and Urbano Paredes, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-477-042, $48,000

Tyler J Henson, Lauryn M Hensen, and Lauryn M Zinke to Kaden E Coppotelli and Carmella R Mcnalley, 624 PALMYRA STREET, DIXON, $205,000

Cecilia Pineda Ibarra to Lisa M Schmitt and Edward John Schmitt, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-477-024, $25,000

Dixon Land Group Llc to Dixon Family Young Men’s Christian Association and Dixon Family Ymca, 1675 FULFS LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Raul Cerrillo to Carl William Dean Iii Trustee, Lee Ann Ward Trustee, Lee Ann Ward Trust, and Carl W Dean Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-256-012, $45,000

Quit Claims

Carpenter Bird Construction Llc to Nicole Speizio De Pez, 1213 4TH STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

John Thanos to John Thanos and Leticia Thanos, 1074 INLET ROAD, AMBOY, $0.00

Jesus Uriostegui to Daniela Uriostegui, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-451-042, $0.00

Marika Petro and Scott R Hargrave to Marika Petro, 1101 NORTHRIDGE, DIXON,$0.00

George Allen Burkhart to George Allen Burkhart and Lisa M Burkhart, 826 BROOKLYN ROAD, WEST BROOKLYN, $0.00

John M Roach and Pamela E Roach to John M Roach, Pamela E Roach, and Clayton M Philip, 350 WYOMING AVE, PAW PAW, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

James A Timble Trustee, James N Timble Trust, and Nancy Karen Timble to Rad Maracle and Julie Maracle, 1479 OLD MILL ROAD, FRANKLIN GROVE, $590,000

Laurie Demeyer Trustee and Donald E Pauser Revocable Trust to Jenine Opala and Nicholas Opala, 1225 EUSTACE DRIVE, DIXON, $355,000

Ann E Grennan and Ann E Grennan Trust to Malcolm D Schmitt Co-Trustee, Rebecca E Schmitt Co-Trustee, and Schmitt Family Trust, 770 EVELYNN ROSE LANE, DIXON, $310,000

David D Dodd Trustee, David D Dodd Trust, Brenda S Dodd Trustee, and Brenda S Dodd Trust to Green River Family Farms Llc, 27 Parcels: 02-15-05-300-007, 02-15-05-300-009, 02-15-05-400-005, 02-15-06-200-013, 02-15-06-400-011, 02-15-06-400-012, 02-15-06-400-013, 02-15-08-100-019, 02-15-08-200-001, 02-15-08-200-005, 02-15-21-100-003, 02-15-21-100-004, 02-15-21-100-005, 12-14-01-400-001, 12-14-02-300-001, 12-14-02-300-002, 12-14-11-400-002, 12-14-12-200-008, 12-14-12-200-009, 12-14-12-300-008, 12-14-12-300-009, 12-14-13-100-006, 12-14-13-400-010, 13-21-14-300-007, 19-22-09-200-003, 19-22-10-100-003, and 19-22-10-100-004, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Stella M Young to All In Now Trustee and Talo Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-307-026, $0.00

Pine Ridge Acres Llc, Luke Christoffersen, Timothy Christoffersen, David J Koch Revocable Trust, Tyler Gilliam, John Klausen, Daniel Koch, Gregory Koch, Andrew Mccoy, Duane Rapp, and Christine Welker to Daniel G Smetters Trustee, Laura B Smetters Trustee, and Smetters Family Trust, 1459 BRIAR KNOLL ROAD, AMBOY, $789,000

Beverly R Spees to Beverly Rose Spees Trustee and Beverly Rose Spees Trust, 1022 TEE STREET, DIXON, $0.00

Marilyn S Bushman and Marilyn Bushman to Jamie Greenfield Co-Trustee, Patrick Bushman Co-Trustee, and Marilyn Bushman Irrevocable Trust No 1, 2109 PEEK HOME ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Linda S Hill to Linda S Hill Trustee and Linda S Hill Trust No 1, 459 HICKORY RIDGE DRIVE, DIXON, $0.00

Gregory A Vaessen and Kimberly A Vaessen to Gregory A Vaessen Co-Trustee, Kimberly A Vaessen Co-Trustee, Gregory A Vaessen Trust, and Kimberly A Vaessen Trust, 304 MARVIN ST N, SUBLETTE, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Becky S Blevins to Becky Blevins Trust, 1300 HOLLAND DR, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jeremiah L Renkes and Bettrina R Renkes to Jeffrey Eads and Megan Eads, 10974 PRAIRIE CENTER RD, MORRISON, $279,900

Pamela S Montee, Paul M Montee, and Victoria Stokes Estate to Solvara Partners Llc, 711 10TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $50,000

Maurits And Jost and Maurits & Jost to 921 Holdings Llc, 309 GENESEE STREET N, MORRISON, $125,000

Rhonda Neal to Kaylee A Giles and Braxton A Law, 226 AVE F, ROCK FALLS, $154,500

Christopher Dravis and Ross Thuente to Dylan Gaddis, 1804 AVENUE K, STERLING, $139,900

Benjamin W Rowan, Olivia A Rowan Nka, and Olivia A Adolph to Mitch Dann and Justine Dann, 1017 FIRST AVE, FULTON, $205,000

Langman Construction Inc to Nathan J Holesinger Family Trust and Brenda J Holesinger Family Trust, 4 Parcels: 01-36-200-004, 01-36-400-001, 01-36-400-005, and 02-31-300-004, $1,462,000

City of Sterling to Nicholas Griffin and Courtnie Griffin, 1110 4TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Stephen P Kelly to Todd Jensen and Constance Jensen, 923 WASHINGTON ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $40,000

Nicole A Scott to Gage Lagee, 811 19TH ST W, STERLING, $126,000

Dawn Purtell to Maxwell Lantz, 1105 SUNSET DR, ROCK FALLS, $150,000

Gerald L Clark Jr and Amy S Clark to Sean Coutts and Mackenzie Coutts, 21186 MATHEW RD, STERLING, $420,000

Brittany Ramos to Evan Grady and Johanna Grady, 3901 19TH AVE, STERLING,$320,000

Relo Property Llc to Kimberlee Stielau and Sanna Tanaka, 409 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $80,500

Phyllis M Berge, Patricia D Zigler, Pamela S Medema, Teresa L Tornow and Mildred K Krutsinger Estate to Alvina T Glenn Trust, 508 CULVER ST, ROCK FALLS, $125,000

Beverly J Bealer to Michael Sheridan, 604 HILLANDALE CT, MORRISON, $155,000

Heidi Reynolds and Heidi Hosch Nka to Jose Herrera, 910 19TH ST W, STERLING, $165,000

Judith H Eddy to Zarak Ali Khan, 802 19TH ST E, STERLING, $185,000

Castlerock 2023 Llc to George Alcantar, 1214 20TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $23,000

Robert H Warren to Luke M Golke, 10056 SOMMERS ST, ROCK FALLS, $246,000

Jaron L Baker to Jason E Baker and Renita J Baker, 22438 ARCH RD, TAMPICO, $968,000

Larry J Specht and Paula J Gladfelter to Troy Purvis and Kim Purvis, 1 Parcel: 22-20-400-004, $730,000

Thomas J Tegler and Joyce M Tegler to Cole Grant, 207 3RD AVE NORTH, ALBANY, $42,500

Prestin D Snyder to Paige M Snyder, 14915 SAND RD, FULTON, $150,000

Marcia M Smith to Denrock Llc, 912 ALBANY ST, ERIE, $47,500

Jennifer Trich and Paul S Trich to Lucas J Dahl, 507 6TH AVE, FULTON, $175,000

Quit Claims

Gary L Griffis to Gary L Griffis and Karen L Griffis, 1200 17TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jacobi L Winters and Jacobi L Willits Nka to Dale Willits and Jacobi L Willits, 8738 MINERAL ROAD, FENTON, $0.00

Danny R Wagner Trust and Susan K Wagner Trust to Susan K Wagner, 1 Parcel: 01-28-406-011, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Malcolm D Schmitt Trustee, Rebecca E Schmitt Trustee, and Schmitt Family Trust to Joseph F Scanlan and Autumn J Scanlan, 3501 15TH AVENUE, STERLING, $375,000

Scott L Icenogle Trustee and Carolyn J Icenogle Trust to Donald O Wood and Therese L Wood, 28660 WOODSIDE DR, ROCK FALLS, $172,000

Allen D Bush Trust and Barbara Bush Trust to Carson A Bush, 117 WALL ST W, MORRISON, $90.500

Executor’s Deeds

Matthew J Sawyer Estate to Patrice B Sawyer Trustee, Douglas M Sayer Trustee, and Matthew J Sawyer Trust, 23457 FREEPORT RD, STERLING, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Bozena Kurzac to Antoni W Kurzac Jr and Meghan Kurzac, 1 Parcel: 2497 E Water Rd, Byron, $0.00

Thomas C Temple and Rose M Temple to Thomas C Temple Trustee, Rose M Temple Trustee, and Temple Joint, 1 Parcel: 5980 E IL Rte 64, Oregon, $0.00

Amanda Phillips and Chad Phillips to Salvadore Krischke, 1 Parcel: 8894 N IL Rte 2, Byron, $238,000

Dylan Cheek to Heather Ruchti, 1 Parcel: 111 N Nohe Ave, Oregon, $75,000

Corwell Family Properties Llc to Hunter Mack, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-08-303-012, $13,500

Sec Of Housing & Urban Development to Lane M Hopkins, 1 Parcel: 107 N Thomas Ave., Polo, $165,993

Marty Cox and Christie Cox to Marty Jay Cox Jr and Felicia Dawn Graham, 2 Parcels in Woosung Township: 14-35-376-010 and 14-35-400-010, $36,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Daniel Scheck and Michelle Irwin, 1 Parcel: 1368 Joanne Ter, Byron, $353,480

Quit Claims

Dean A Fuller to Melissa Fuller, 1 Parcel: 728 N Kristi Dr, Byron, $0.00

Creston Commons Llc to Hre Builders Llc, 2 Parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-302-022 and 25-23-404-007, $0.00

George F Justice Iii to Kendal M Justice, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-21-377-002, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Tate J Statler to Tate J Statler Trustee and Tate J Statler Tr1, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-20-400-013, $0.00

David E Vola to David E Vola Trustee and David E Vola Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-401-001, $0.00

Jessica A Richards to Jessica A Richards Trustee, Joel Richards Jr Trustee, and Joel Richards Jr & Jessica A Richards Rev Tr2026, 1 Parcel: 8741 N River Dr, Byron, $0.00

Jeffrey T Mois and Marjorie E Mois to Jeffrey T Mois Trustee, Marjorie E Mois Trustee, and Jeffrey T Mois & Marjorie Mois Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 405 N 5th St, Oregon, $0.00

Dennis J Alderks and Sharon A Alderks to Dennis J Alderks Trustee, Sharon A Alderks Trustee, and Dennis J & Sharon A Alderks Tr, 1 Parcel in White Rock Township: 18-17-100-005, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property TransfersDixonSterlingPremiumRock FallsWhiteside CountyLee CountyOgle County
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