Ogle County Economic Development Corporation welcomes 2 new executive board members

The historic Ogle County Courthouse in Oregon at 106 S. Fifth St. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Ogle County Economic Development Corporation (OCEDC) recently welcomed two new members to its executive board.

Gary Binicewicz is a senior commercial loan officer at Sterling Federal Bank and has been on the OCEDC board since 2024. Don Griffin is a member of the Ogle County Board and former chair of the Oregon Economic and Community Development Committee.

“Gary and Don both bring a deep level of expertise to our executive board, which we will greatly benefit from,” OCEDC Executive Director Liz Hiemstra said. “The OCEDC is gaining forward momentum and we are grateful for the strategic guidance these two will bring.”

The Ogle County Economic Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to provide leadership, advocacy and economic opportunities through collaboration with private and public resources while promoting the existing high quality of life in Ogle County.