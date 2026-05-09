Homegrown Healthy: Hands-on course to teach horticultural skills at SVCC

As the warmth of summer approaches, Sauk Valley Community College and University of Illinois Extension will offer a unique educational initiative designed to cultivate healthier lifestyles through the Homegrown Healthy program series.

Led by horticulture educator Bruce Black, this innovative program integrates weekly topic lessons with hands-on gardening and nutrition components, offering participants a comprehensive exploration of the journey from seed to plate.

Homegrown Healthy is a 10-week series where participants will gather for one hour a week to embark on a transformative journey into the world of horticulture and nutrition.

Each session will center on a new topic, include practical gardening activities and give the opportunity to indulge in tastings of garden-fresh recipes. Participants will also gain essential knowledge on storing produce effectively.

The weekly sessions will cover various topics, ranging from seed selection and soil preparation to plant care, harvesting, culinary exploration and preservation techniques. By immersing participants in every aspect of the gardening process, Homegrown Healthy promises a holistic understanding of sustainable living and a deeper connection to the food we consume.

Individuals and families eager to embark on this transformative journey are invited to register for the whole series of classes. Committing to the entire 10-week program is essential for optimal learning and growth.

Classes will be held in person at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2, Dixon, from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays beginning May 27. Classes will meet rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

If you need reasonable accommodations to participate, contact jsaglier@illinois.edu or call 815-544-3710. Register online at go.illinois.edu.