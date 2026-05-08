Madisyn Eikenberry sets the tone in Rock Falls’ 7-4 softball win at Dixon

Rock Falls’ Madisyn Eikenberry slides in safe on a steal at second against Dixon Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Madisyn Eikenberry did a little bit of everything in Rock Falls’ 7-4 Big Northern Conference win at Dixon on Thursday.

The Rockets’ freshman leadoff hitter had three hits, one RBI, two stolen bases and a nice diving catch in center field. She helped set the tone as Rock Falls jumped out to a 3-0 lead, tacked on late and never trailed to sweep the season series.

“They scored a couple runs, but we knew what we could do against this pitcher,” Eikenberry said. “We knew we had to wait a little bit, and we just rallied together and stayed strong.”

Eikenberry led off with a single, Rylee McFadden singled and a Zoey Silva flyball was dropped in left field to make it 1-0. The Rockets (10-17, 6-8 BNC) added on due to a wild pitch and Kendra Scott RBI groundout.

Eikenberry led off the first and third innings with a single, and came around to score both times. Julia Renner also had a stolen base and two hits.

“We’re always looking for that,” Eikenberry said of the stolen bases. “We’re always checking out the catcher’s arm. If we can find a way, we’re going to find a way.

“As we play better teams and we get farther into the season, it’s really going to come down to that last-minute play and who takes the extra bases.”

Korah Hosler had two hits, Jozlyn Chattic had two RBIs and Zoey Silva knocked in two more for the Rockets.

Rock Falls’ Korah Hosler makes a pitch against Dixon Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Silva got the start in the circle for Rock Falls, going four innings with six strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed. Hosler pitched the last three innings with five strikeouts.

Brooklyn Arjes got Dixon (8-12, 3-9) on the board with an RBI groundout in the second inning that scored Abby Hicks. Kinley Rogers, Presley Carver and Breanna Tegeler had the other RBIs for the Duchesses.

Rock Falls tacked on two runs in the fourth to make it 6-2. Dixon cut it to 6-4 in the fifth inning before the Rockets added an insurance run in the sixth. Hosler allowed just two Dixon base runners in the final two innings.

Rogers, just a freshman, pitched a complete game for Dixon.

She said it was an uphill battle after the Rockets were able to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

“After the first inning, we definitely wanted to battle back and get the win,” she said. “We started to struggle a little bit, but once they changed the pitcher we started to get onto her a little bit.”

Dixon pitcher Kinley Rogers goes through her wind-up against Rock Falls Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rogers was one of three freshmen who started for Dixon on Thursday. Breanna Tegeler is also just a sophomore.

“At first I had a little bit of pressure just coming in as a freshman,” Rogers said. “But now that it’s a little later in the season, I think that I came back just more comfortable. And these girls around me just making it comfortable as well. It’s just fun to see the team come together.”

Although it’s been an up-and-down season in the win column, Dixon’s young players are gaining valuable experience for the future.

“Definitely a lot of just learning each other and being around each other and just growing up to be at the varsity level,” Rogers said. “I’m excited for the next [few] years.”