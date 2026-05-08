8 Sauk Valley students qualify for national equestrian championships

The Top Tier Equestrian Team had eight riders qualify for nationals. The team trains at Drinkall Performance Horses in Milledgeville. (Photo provided by Jennifer M. Drinkall)

Eight Sauk Valley students have qualified for the Youth Equestrian Development Association National Championships the first week of June in Lexington, Virginia.

The riders, who range from fourth through 11th grade, have been competing since October at events across the United States to earn their spots at the national competition.

The local qualifiers are:

June Drinkall, junior, Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling

Findley Drinkall, fourth grade, Milledgeville Elementary

Harper Urish, sophomore, Milledgeville High School

Sloane Urish, fifth grade, St. Mary’s School

Vivian Buis, eighth grade, Sauk Valley Christian Academy

Addalyn Bocker, freshman, Forreston High School

Charles Gilleland, fourth grade, St. Mary’s School

Tinley Downie, sixth grade, Montmorency School

All eight riders are members of the Top Tier Equestrian Team and train at Drinkall Performance Horses in Milledgeville.

The riders train multiple days each week in a sport that requires physical strength, precision and significant mental focus. At the national level, competitors ride not only for trophies and titles but also for thousands of dollars in scholarship opportunities.

Many of the riders are expected to continue competing in college, with some tracking toward Division I equestrian programs.

The YEDA National Championships draw competitors from across the nation and emphasize horsemanship, leadership, and personal development.