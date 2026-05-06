Sterling Police Department swears in 3 new officers

The Sterling Police Department grew by three Monday as new officers were sworn in. Officers Lauren Rice (from left), Jason McMurtry and Cameron Schneider take the oath of office administered by Sterling City Clerk Teri Sathoff. The three officers graduated April 23 from Sauk Valley Community College's police academy. (Jeannine Otto)

The Sterling Police Department grew Monday as three new officers were sworn in at the Sterling City Council meeting.

“As they take their oath of office tonight, please join me in thanking them for their commitment to the city of Sterling and its citizens, as well as wishing them a safe and meaningful career,” Sterling Police Chief Pat Bartel said.

New officers Jason McMurtry, Lauren Rice and Cameron Schneider were sworn into office by Sterling City Clerk Teri Sathoff.

The three officers graduated April 23 from Sauk Valley Community College‘s police academy, where they completed 16 weeks of training. They completed their administrative requirements, passed the state certification and have started the department’s field training program.

McMurtry moved to Sterling in 2011, when his father, Tommy, started Liberty Baptist Church in Rock Falls.

“Jason has developed a love and appreciation for the community and the residents in the area. He is very active in his church and his Christian faith. As a sidenote, Jason sang the national anthem at the academy graduation on April 23,” Bartel said.

McMurtry was joined at the swearing-in by his wife Elizabeth, his parents, Cassandra and Tommy, and his sisters, Chloe, Allison, Lana, Kelly and Hannah.

Lauren Rice was born and raised in Morrison and returned to the Sauk Valley after college.

“When not working, Lauren enjoys spending time with friends and family who supported her every step of the way. She has law enforcement roots as her father previously served with the Morrison Police Department and he presented Lauren with her diploma at the police academy graduation,” Bartel said.

Rice also was joined at the swearing-in by her mother Chrissy and her boyfriend Jacob. She also has two children, Niles and Stella.

Cameron Schneider was born and raised in Sterling and is a 2022 graduate of Sterling High School. Schneider is a member of the Illinois National Guard.

“In his free time he enjoys home projects and remodeling his home,” Bartel said.

Schneider was joined at the swearing-in by his parents, Angie and Jason, and his brother Carson.