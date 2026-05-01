Fulton’s Volunteer Millers to host folk singer

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Dutch Windmill will host folk singer Bucky Halker on Tuesday, May 12. (Photo provided by the Volunteer Millers)

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S., the Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Dutch Windmill will host folk singer Bucky Halker on Tuesday, May 12.

The performance will begin at 6 p.m. at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave. in downtown Fulton.

The performance will feature songs such as “This Land is Your Land” and many other Woody Guthrie songs.

Halker is a veteran Chicago songwriter, scholar, and performer, sponsored by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholar program. He has received a host of awards for his music and writing, including the Archie Green Fellowship from the Library of Congress-American Folklife Center in 2012.

The monthly Miller programs are free and open to the public. The facility is handicap accessible. Light refreshments are served following the performance.

For more information or updates, visit the Windmill Area Facebook page, Visit Fulton, or call 563-249-6115.