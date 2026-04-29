Sterling’s Eli Penne pitches complete game in 2-1 win over Quincy: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Sterling 2, Quincy 1: Eli Penne pitched a complete-game three-hitter with four strikeouts in the home win. Pene and Adrian Monarrez each had RBIs in the sixth inning to come back.

Newman 8, Mendota 1: Evan Bushman pitched a complete-game five-hitter in the road win. Jameson Hanlon led the Comets with three hits and Garet Wolfe had two RBIs.

Dixon 10, Rockford Lutheran 0 (6 inn.): Daniel Fordham pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts in the home win. He also had two hits and an RBI.

Amboy 13, Polo 3 (6 inn.): Bryson Deery had three hits as the Clippers scored in every inning. Tanner Welch struck out 11 and did not allow an earned run in six innings. Polo had just three hits.

Morrison 7, Eastland 3: The Mustangs pulled away with three runs in the seventh in the road win. Carson White got the win after pitching six innings.

Dakota 3, Forreston 2: Dakota walked off with a sacrifice fly. Mickey Probst hit a solo home run for the Cardinals.

Milledgeville 17, AFC 0 (4 inn.): Bryson Wiersema pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the road win. Kyson Francis had four RBIs and Kayden Knutti (three RBIs) had four hits.

Fulton 13, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0 (5 inn.): Braedon Meyers had a home run and five RBIs in the road win. Chase Dykstra struck out 10 in a one-hitter with one walk.

Genoa-Kingston 7, Oregon 5: Zandyr Withers led Oregon with three hits in the road loss. The Hawks gave up two unearned runs.

Softball

Morrison 3, Eastland 0: Ava Duncan pitched a five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk in the road win. Harper Buikema had two RBIs and Allie Anderson doubled for the Fillies.

Newman 11, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): Gianna Vance pitched a one-hitter and Lucy Oetting was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Brenleigh Cook had two hits and four RBIs.

Rock Island 11, Sterling 7: Sterling had five errors and was saddled with nine unearned runs in the home loss. Lily Cantu led Sterling with a home run, double and five RBIs. Lily Martinez had a home run and two RBIs.

Princeton 17, E-P 6: Lilly Swatos was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Panthers’ home setback.

Stillman Valley 5, Rock Falls 4: The Rockets’ comeback fell just short after scoring twice in the top of the seventh. Madisyn Eikenberry had a triple and two RBIs for RF. The Cardinals scored three unearned runs.

Winnebago 21, Oregon 11 (6 inn.): The Indians scored 14 runs in the third inning to take control of the home win. Winnebago out-hit Oregon 21-10 and Grace Corl had four hits and eight RBIs. Ashlee Mundell led the Hawks with three RBIs.

Amboy 11, Polo 0 (5 inn.): Kiera Karlson had four hits and three RBIs to help lead the Clippers to a home win. Ellie McLaughlin allowed just two hits in the shutout.

Durand 12, Forreston 0 (5 inn.): Forreston was held to three hits in the road loss.

Girls track & field

Fulton wins Phil Sailer Invite: The Steamers tallied 132 points among nine teams at Augustana College. Sherrard (103) was runner-up, followed by Wethersfield (60), Riverdale (58), United Township (54) and Newman (54). Erie-Prohetstown (38) was eighth.

Fulton’s Kerby Germann, Jessa Read, Haley Smither and Brooklyn Thoms won the 4x200 relay. Ellie Mulder, Jordin Rathburn, Germann and Read won the 4x400. Rathburn won the high jump, Paige Cramer won the long jump and Smither won the triple jump

Newman’s Elaina Allen won the 100 and 200.

E-P’s Sarah Link was runner-up in the 800 to Cambridge’s Emily Downing.

Boys track & field

Forreston wins at home: The Cardinals’ co-op tallied 144 points to edge Lena-Winslow (140). The Milledgeville co-op (74) took third, Dakota (72) was fourth and Oregon (44) was fifth among seven teams.

Forreston’s event winners were Landon Graden (3,200), Eli Ferris (110 hurdles, high jump), Liam Setterstrom (triple jump) and Hunter DeWall (discus). Ferris, Christian Ryia, Brody Schwartz and Jonathan Milnes won the 4x100.

Milledgeville’s winners were Draven Zier (200) and Parker Krogman (300 hurdles).

Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez won the 800.

Girls soccer

Dixon 5, Winnebago 1: The Duchesses (7-5-1, 3-2 BNC) won a third straight game in conference after the road win.

Quincy 5, Sterling 0: Sterling (3-15, 0-6 Big 6) was shut out for the fourth time in five games in the home setback.

Byron 3, Oregon 2: The Hawks fell in penalty kicks after Sarah Eckardt and Gabby Guardado scored goals. Mili Zavala had 17 saves for the Hawks (9-3-1, 4-2).

Boys tennis

Rochelle 3, L-P 2: The Rochelle co-op dropped a tight match at No. 2 singles as David Eckardt and Noah McKinney fell 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Phillip Winters won at No. 1 singles, and Mark Green/Connor Hunley won at No. 1 doubles.