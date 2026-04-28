Sauk Valley College Foundation receives $50,000 donation for college’s Impact Program

The Sauk Valley College Foundation has announced a generous $50,000 gift from longtime supporter Linda Giesen to benefit the college’s Impact Program, an initiative expanding access to higher education while strengthening the region’s future workforce.

Giesen’s gift reflects a lifetime of dedication to Sauk Valley Community College and its students. A former employee and founder of the Dixon Law Library at SVCC, Giesen has helped shape opportunities for generations of Sauk Valley learners.

“Linda Giesen reflects the best of the Sauk Valley,” SVCC President David Hellmich said. “She is a gracious person who, after an incredible career, is extending her legacy through her giving to the Impact Program. Volunteerism is dear to Linda, and volunteerism is at the heart of the Impact Program.”

The Impact Program allows local high school students to earn up to three years of tuition and fees at SVCC through community service, academic progress, and college readiness. In doing so, students gain not only affordable education but also a strong foundation in civic engagement and leadership.

Since its launch, the program has engaged thousands of students, generated over 100,000 volunteer hours, and partnered with hundreds of nonprofit organizations, creating a powerful cycle where students serve their communities and communities invest in their futures.

Giesen’s gift will help ensure more students, regardless of financial circumstance, can pursue college and contribute to the region’s economic vitality.

“My parents did not attend college. However, they insisted that their three children attend college and graduate,” Giesen said. “It was not a choice, I am so thankful that they set that expectation for me. My advanced education opened so many doors for me. Having been on the faculty at SVCC, I know that many students struggle to make ends meet. I hope that my contribution will enable future students to access opportunities without worrying about how to pay for their education.”

As a last-dollar scholarship model, the Impact Program relies on private philanthropy to close funding gaps and sustain long-term success. Gifts like Giesen’s create pathways for student achievement and help students pursue higher education.

Giesen’s leadership serves as both an inspiration and an invitation for others to invest in the Impact Program.

“Every gift to the Impact Program is an investment in our region’s future,” said Lori Cortez, vice president of Advancement at SVCC. “When you support these students, you strengthen our communities, our businesses, and our shared prosperity for generations to come.”

Sauk Valley College Foundation accepts contributions through checks (payable to the Sauk Valley College Foundation, a 501(c)(3)), multi-year pledges, automatic bank deductions, gifts of land or grain, qualified charitable distributions or required minimum distributions from retirement accounts, and estate or planned gifts. The Foundation team is available to work with donors and their advisers to structure meaningful gifts.

For more information or to make a gift, contact Cortez at 815-835-6260 or foundation@svcc.edu, or visit svcc.edu/give.