Peru to analyze other at-risk trees at Centennial Park

Peru officials are grateful no one was hurt when an aged (and likely diseased) tree fell Sunday at Centennial Park. They want to make sure another doesn’t abruptly fall. (Tom Collins)

Peru officials are grateful no one was hurt when an aged (and likely diseased) tree fell Sunday at Centennial Park. They want to make sure that another doesn’t abruptly fall.

Parks director Adam Thorson reported that an insurance claim was submitted for the tree that fell without warning and amid a light breeze – disease and rot are suspected – and onto an outhouse. A damage assessment to the building is pending.

Thorson said he would seek quotes from a specialist to assess whether other trees at the park are diseased and at risk of falling.

“All those trees are pretty old at this point,” Thorson said. “(It was) suggested getting a certified arborist to examine the older trees.”

Thorson said he’d report back to the council in two weeks. Besides authorizing funds for the analysis, the council might have to set aside funds for tree removal. Fire Chief Jeff King said there presently are no such funds.

“If five or six of those trees need to come down,” King said, “there’s no money for it.”

Alderman Mike Sapienza further suggested the city consider planting new trees to keep the park shaded if and when large canopies have to be removed.

As previously reported, the fall was reported about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Residents near Centennial Park said they initially thought the thunderous crash was from a heavy vehicle accident on nearby Shooting Park Road.