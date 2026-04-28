Sycamore traffic camera work begins May 1

Shaw Local file photo – Some traffic signals may be flashing or otherwise impacted during ongoing intersection maintenance work expected to begin on May 1 in Sycamore. The work is mostly concentrated along Route 64 in the city's downtown. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Some traffic signals may be flashing or otherwise impacted during ongoing intersection maintenance work expected to begin on May 1 in Sycamore.

The city of Sycamore announced the plans are part of efficiency upgrades meant to ensure traffic signals, including GPS clocks and vehicle detection systems, are working accurately.

For some intersection traffic lights, work is planned to upgrade the clocks from analog timers to digital ones. The city said the work will “prevent ‘drift’ and reduce mistiming” between the traffic signals.

Additional work will be done on some intersections to add a video vehicle detection system, meant to improve traffic efficiency, according to the city. All city traffic lights at intersections are currently on timers.

The work is expected to last until May 29, according to the city.

What drivers should expect:

Work will move west to east, according to the city.

Signals may temporarily switch to flashing red while crews are on site.

Drivers should expect delays during signal work.

Sidewalks may be temporarily closed.

Travelers are asked to obey all construction signs.

Impacted intersections

Sacramento Street and Illinois Route 64 – Digital GPS clocks, video detection on each approach, new street signs

California Street and Route 64 – Digital GPS clocks, video detection on each approach, new street signs

Somonauk Street and Route 64 – Digital GPS clocks, video detection on each approach, new street signs

Illinois Route 23 (Main Street) and Route 64 – Digital GPS clocks, video detection on each approach, new street signs, widening of curb radii, relocation of equipment

The traffic light work is funded with 80% outside funding and a 20% local match, according to the city.

The schedule could change due to weather, labor or material availability.

Residents with questions should call 815-895-3545 or visit the city’s website at www.cityofsycamore.com/constructionnotices.