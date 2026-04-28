State Rep. Briel sends Sami’s Law extension to Senate

House Bill 4379 passed the House floor on Friday, April 17 and now heads to the Senate chamber for consideration. (Photo provided by Amy “Murri” Briel )

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, passed an extension to Sami’s Law on Friday, April 17, according to a news release from her office. House Bill 4379 passed the House floor on Friday and now heads to the Senate chamber for consideration.

The extension expands ADA-compliant restroom accommodations to include a changing station for individuals weighing over 50 pounds with disabilities, according to the release, which can help Illinois children and adults with severe mobility issues or other disabilities comfortably and privately use these facilities.

“I worked on this original measure closely when I was just a staffer,” Briel said. “It’s a very full-circle moment for me and my community to fine-tune this law even further to meet our goals of providing equitable restroom accommodations for every single Illinoisan.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Representative [Nicole] La Ha for her partnership and advocacy from across the aisle to bring everyone together to get this important bill passed.”

According to the release, Sami’s Law is a constituent initiative led by Briel’s predecessor, retired state Rep. Lance Yednock, requiring any interstate highway rest stop to include an adult-sized changing table within a handicap stall.

The measure was signed into law in 2024.

House Bill 4379 expands Sami’s Law to require large, public building developments constructed after Jan. 1, 2029, to comply with these restroom accommodations, according to the release.

New construction that exceeds 40,000 square feet or more, and with a capacity of more than 1,500 must include an adult changing station in a bathroom stall, according to the release.

“Children and adults who have disabilities often require accommodations in restrooms to allow their caregivers room to assist them,” Briel said. “The result usually, and unfairly, leads to them being helped in the back of a car or on a bathroom floor with no privacy.”

According to the release, by expanding requirements to include most large public buildings, more Illinois children and adults with disabilities, and their caregivers, have assurance that they have adequate accommodations.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to make this law even more inclusive for all Illinoisans who have disabilities and can truly benefit from these expanded accommodations,” Briel said.

For more information, email contact@staterepbriel.com.