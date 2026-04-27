Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Milledgeville’s Kendra Kingsby

Milledgeville senior Kendra Kingsby is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Kendra Kingsby

School: Milledgeville

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She pitched two complete games in a pair of wins over Eastland. In a 4-1 victory, she pitched 11 innings with 12 strikeouts, one walk, four hits and one unearned run allowed. She also had three hits and scored two runs. In a 1-0 complete-game victory, she allowed just three hits and two walks.

Kingsby missed the end of last season due to injury, but is back and healthy for the Missiles, who are 11-5 this season and 6-0 in the NUIC South.

Kingsby is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning.

How did you first get into softball? What has helped keep you in it?

Kingsby: My mom played a huge part of me playing softball. She practiced with me when I was little and has paid for all the expenses of softball, she made it fun for me

Have you learned anything from the game of softball?

Kingsby: I have definitely learned to control my emotions. Don’t let the uncontrollables bother you, being emotionally mature is important.

​You pitched two complete games against Eastland and the team started 6-0 in conference. What can you say about the recent success and how the season is going so far?

Kingsby: Our recent success has definitely helped all of us grow as a team, and come together for the hard games we face now and down the road.

Is there anything you have worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Kingsby: I had shoulder surgery the end of junior season and was unable to play travel softball, so I have really been trying to build my skills back and learn to be nicer to my body.

Does anything stand out about this year’s team?

Kingsby: Our connection stands out to me. We have amazing chemistry on and off the field which allows us to push each other to the fullest.

What are your goals this season individually and as a team?

Kingsby: My goal this season is to make an impact and soak up every moment I have with this team. As a team we wish to get past regionals and be a team that trusts each other.

Favorite softball memory?

Kingsby: My favorite softball memory is playing hidden spoons at team dinner.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Kingsby: My favorite quote is “this too shall pass”, it just reminds you in all aspects of life that whatever you are experiencing will pass with time.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Kingsby: My favorite food is mashed potatoes.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Kingsby: My plans after high-school are to attend Aurora University to major in nursing and play volleyball.