Prophetstown library to offer Pen Pal Club

The Henry C. Adams Memorial Library is located at 209 W. Third St. in Prophetstown.

Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown will participate in a nationwide Pen Pal Club.

Libraries across the nation will connect you with others in search of pen pals. All mail gets sent to the corresponding library so there is no sharing of addresses.

This is for all ages.

If you would like to sign up, stop in. Once the administration assigns a match for you, the library will let you know their name and the library it will be going to.

Dungeons & Dragons/Game Club

A role-playing game club (Dungeons & Dragons) meets every Monday from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Prophetstown Library. This is for anyone ages 10 to adult. All materials will be available unless you would like to bring your own dice, pencils, books, etc. Stop by or phone the library at 309-714-2699 with any questions.

After-school crafting club with Raven

Starting in April, all kids are invited every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for an after-school crafting club at the library. Come hang out with our new employee, Raven Newman, and craft some fun new projects. The club will be from 3-5 p.m. All supplies will be provided.

Crochet class to be offered for May/June sessions

Beginner crochet classes will be held in May/June on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and will be led by Prophetstown crocheter Nikol Hamstra. Cost will be $10/class to participate and this includes yarn and hook. Classes will be offered one at a time so individuals can come when their schedules are open. Youths and adults are encouraged to sign up by calling the library at 309-714-2699 or emailing hcadams1@yahoo.com.

Cricut class will make spring decor adhesive vinyl May 8

A beginner Cricut class is being held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the Prophetstown Library for anyone who would like to be able to have some basic beginner knowledge for Cricut crafting. This class will focus on adhesive vinyl and will create spring decor vinyl for May. An instructor will be there to walk you step by step through the process. Feel free to bring your laptop if you have a design you would like to use. Call or email the library to sign up, so they know how many will attend for materials, by calling 309-714-2699 or emailing hcadams1@yahoo.com.

Summer reading signup to begin

Feel free to stop in and sign up for our June Summer Reading Program. The program runs every Tuesday in June. Ages are Pre-K through eighth grade. Cost is $3 and this includes all five weeks of June activities.

Reptile Meet and Greet coming in June

On Saturday, June 13, Christal’s Exotics and Erie Reptiles will host a “Reptile Meet and Greet” at Prophetstown Library from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

These great friends have teamed up to bring a nice collection of snakes and lizards.

These are all nonvenomous and this is a family friendly event!