Rock Falls/Sterling spring community garage sales weekend set for May 15-17

The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced that Friday, May 15, to Sunday, May 17, will be the dates for the annual Rock Falls/Sterling spring community garage sales.

Sellers get to set their own dates and times during the May 15-17 weekend.

All addresses in Rock Falls/Sterling zip codes are welcome to participate.

Costs

$10 ($11 online) by May 3: Regular ad includes address on the map

Regular ad includes address on the map $20 ($22 online) by May 3: Feature ad includes address, and list your items for sale

Feature ad includes address, and list your items for sale $5 Late fee May 4-10: May 10 is the last day to register

Register online at www.rockfallschamber.com/garagesales or at the Rock Falls Library.

Maps will be available online May 14.