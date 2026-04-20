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Sauk Valley

Rock Falls/Sterling spring community garage sales weekend set for May 15-17

Rock Falls Tourism logo

Rock Falls Tourism logo (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced that Friday, May 15, to Sunday, May 17, will be the dates for the annual Rock Falls/Sterling spring community garage sales.

Sellers get to set their own dates and times during the May 15-17 weekend.

All addresses in Rock Falls/Sterling zip codes are welcome to participate.

Costs

  • $10 ($11 online) by May 3: Regular ad includes address on the map
  • $20 ($22 online) by May 3: Feature ad includes address, and list your items for sale
  • $5 Late fee May 4-10: May 10 is the last day to register

Register online at www.rockfallschamber.com/garagesales or at the Rock Falls Library.

Maps will be available online May 14.

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Shaw Local News Network

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