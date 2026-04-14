Newman baseball beats E-P 19-4: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Newman 19, Erie-Prophetstown 4 (6 inn.): Newman scored six runs in the first inning and seven in the sixth in the road win. Michael Morse (five RBIs) and Ashton Miner (three RBIs) each hit home runs for the Comets. Evan Steimle had two RBIs and Cade Huisman hit a home run for E-P.

United Township 4, Sterling 1: Sterling fell short in the home loss as Eli Penne pitched six innings. Adrian Monarrez and Jack Saathoff doubled for the Warriors.

Pearl City 5, Fulton 1: Caden Wilkin had two hits for Fulton in the home loss.

Putnam County 7, Amboy 2: Amboy was held to four hits and a walk in the road loss.

Galena 6, Morrison 3: Morrison was out-hit 10-5 in the road loss. Aydan Meinsma hit a solo home run for the Mustangs.

Softball

Morrison 14, Galena 4 (6 inn.): Ava Duncan hit two home runs, drove in seven runs and pitched six innings with eight strikeouts. Elle Milnes also hit a home run and had four RBIs.

Erie-Prophetstown 10, Newman 0 (6 inn.): Wynn Renkes pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts and four Panthers had two RBIs. Ayden Klendworth hit a home run and Laken Renkes had three hits.

Boys tennis

Sterling 5, Rock Island 0: Xavian Prather and Jacob Marruffo swept singles. Micah Peterson and Gavin Staats also swept No. 1 doubles.

Girls track & field

Bureau Valley Invite: The Storm won with 153 points and Fulton (110) was runner-up among 10 teams. Amboy (56) tied Kewanee for fifth. Fulton’s Jessa Read, Haley Smither, Paige Cramer and Brooklyn Thoms won the 4x100 relay. Read, Jordin Rathburn, Smither and Thoms won the 4x200. Elli Mulder, Rathburn, Read and Thoms won the 4x400 relay. Cramer won the long jump, and Smither won the high jump.

Forreston Quintangular: Lena-Winslow took first with 144 points, followed by Forreston (91) and Oregon (90). Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman won the 100, Tenlei Patterson won the 800, Kylieanne Vultonburg won the 100 hurdles and Carlee Grobe won the triple jump.

Oregon’s Jillian Hammer won the 400, Madeline Rogers won the 1,600, Skylar Bishop won the high jump and Lorelai Dannhorn won the long jump.