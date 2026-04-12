Riverdale Middle School announces straight As, honor roll and perfect attendance for third qauarter

Riverdale Middle School in Port Byron announces student achievement in the third quarter for straight As, high honor roll and perfect attendance.

STRAIGHT A

6th grade: Megan Berk, Evelyn Brasmer, Max Brockman, Brockton Bump, Brooke Bundy, Paisley Dean, Harper Dierikx, Ethan Gibney, Lillian Goss, Mackenzie Grchan, Ellie Howard, Camilla Lamb, Bryleigh Moody, Charlotte Pearsall, Brayden Puckett, Samuel Riewerts, Owen Rivera, Emmett Schumann, Meredith Sowder, Jordyn Stewart, Ballie Watson and Kaitlyn Yoder.

7th grade: Charles Brooks, Evelyn Brown, Aleah Christopher, Brantlee Cook, Brayden Creen, Evan Goodson, Alison Huggins, Caitlin Janicki, Kyler Kindelsperger, Kenzlie Kirkpatrick, Kylee Kronfeld, Calvin Marty, Scott Mongreig, Gabriel Romani, Abigail Skaggs and Hollyn Stewart.

8th grade: Natalie Bacon, Nicole Bacon, Dalton Carls, Alexis Churchill, Cadence Dawson, Madison Dean, Myles Dierikx, Devin Dorathy, Benjamin Dykema, Cecilia Foust, Mira Fritch, Brooklyn Germanceri, Audrey Gibney, Aleah Goss, Braxton Grage, George Hagmeier, Jaeleigh Harrison, Macee Hedeen, Kallie Hill, Kylah Hobbs, Harper Houzenga, Henry Johnson, Clara Jones, Jude Krier, Kaitlynn Mahraun, Eli McClaine, Luke McClaine, Piper Mockmore, Lucy Morales, Diane Morford, Kenzingtyn Noble, Piper Peterson, Vaughn Polenske, Jaxson Powell, Natalia Ramos, Wesley Riewerts, Bryan Rogers, Lucy Sallows, Abigail Yoder, Emersyn Zahradka and Pagan Zawada.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

6th grade: Damien Abeyta, Sawyer Allbee, Ethan Apostolos, Lucia Bacon, Emmett Beveroth, Greyson Binkley, Aiden Blair, Charlie Case, Lilyana Cline, Waylon Cooper, Ryan Craigmiles, Ariana Crisp, Levi Dillin, Avery Floming, Jackson Frits, Owen Fuller, Ramona Furlow, Caroline Green, Parker Green, Sarai Gutierrez, Maxwell Hawkins, Leah Hoertz, Keller Hull, Jaxon Libberton, Blaine Lofgren, Corbin Long, Archer Lyon, Alaura Massey, Kinsley Mathis, Raelynn McClintock, Ayala McMullen-Heath, Faith Mendoza, Brantley Mitton, Breckin Peterson, Ryleigh Powell, Emery Ramsdale, Randall Riley, Liam Rosas, Bradley Runge, Owen Sallows, Jericho Shramek, Scarlett Sloan, Zachary St. Clair, Brea Sweetman, Alexa Tanner, Zelly Temple, Peyton Trego, Nicolas Varela, James Vaughn, Carson Verdick, McKenzie Verkruysse, Sylas Wilkey and Kellan Young.

7th grade: Brooklyn Abbott, Holden Adams, Rozlyn Alatorre, Samuel Ayers, Judoree Bates, Connor Blake, Creighton Brand, Lincoln Brasmer, Brody Brown, Audrie Burke, Drake Bush, Finnigan Caho, Kaylee Clark, Ayla Coers, Witten Costello, Caroline Cromie, Elaine Crouse, Eden DeCap, Gunner Eberle, Caden Edmondson, Gunnar Eggert, Pinky Eggert, Avery Everson, Millie Floming, Oliver Gibson, Kieran Goss, Gracie Haan, Makenzie Hilburn, Sydney Hoffman, Addison Jenkins, Jack Johnson, Lauren Kelly, Devyn Lugo, Jacob Mahraun, Troy Mantalaba, Theodore McGeehon, Rhya Meeker, Caleb Price, Landon Roberts, Kallie Rogers, Layton Ruark, Elizabeth Russo, Charles Schradeya, Ryker Simmons, Madalyn Simms, Tristan Sloan, Easton Speer, Presley Stark, Ryder Sullivan, Lexxie Tracy, Sawyer VanDeCasteele and Jake Vickers.

8th grade: Grayson Albritton, Eloise Baker, Iryss Balvanz, Kayden Covemaker, Landon Daugherty, Paisley Eich, Audrey Gibney, Maya Gitchel, Alaina Gregory, Jack Hager, Jackson Hawkins, Leah Hayes, Lynnlee Hilburn, Korbyn Kennedy, Carter Kiefer, Iris Krispli, Dominic Montgomery, Genevieve Nicholas, Channing Percival, Micah Phelps, Paxton Rakoci, Alyssa Reckers, David Scott, Ayden Smith, Brady StClair, Cole Stone, Brailey Turner, Leonel Varela, K’Veon Vincent and Joel Williams.

Third Quarter Perfect Attendance

6th grade: Ethan Apostolos, Emmett Beveroth, Max Brockman, Brooke Bundy, Gianna Bush, Ethan Gibney, Blaine Lofgren, Ryleigh Powell, Randall Riley, Meredith Sowder, Jordyn Stewart, Nicolas Varela, Baillie Watson and Sylas Wilkey.

7th grade: Creighton Brand, Greyson Chenoweth, Aleah Christopher, Makenzie Hilburn, Lauren Kelly, Kylee Kronfeld, Troy Mantalaba, Gabriel Romani, Lizzy Russo, Ryker Simmons, Abigail Skaggs, Greg Smith, Hollyn Stewart, Jake Vickers and Jaxsyn Woodruff.

8th grade: Grayson Albritton, Natalie Bacon, Dalton Carls, Ben Dykema, Cecilia Foust, Braxton Grage, Jack Hager, Eli McClaine, Luke McClaine, Jaxson Powell, Cole Stone, Ryder Troutwine, Joel Williams and Emersyn Zahradka.