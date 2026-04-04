Dixon baseball is 5-0: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Dixon 9, Rock Island 7 (8 inn.): Dixon scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and Jake Zepezauer closed the win after pitching four innings in relief. Zepezauer also had three hits. Eli Kirchoff and Jake Whelan each had two RBIs for the Dukes (5-0). Whelan had an RBI double in the eighth inning and Braxton Bruce hit an RBI single.

AFC 22, Alden-Hebron 6 (5 inn.): Zac Rockwood led AFC with four RBIs in the win. Chase Near added three hits and two RBIs.

Alden-Hebron 16, AFC 1 (4 inn.): The Raiders trailed 12-0 after the first inning and were out-hit 14-2 in the loss.

Softball

Fulton 19, Houston 12: Kerby Germann hit a home run and had four RBIs in the win. Germann, Wrenn Coffey and Madison Bolton all had three hits for the Steamers.

Fulton 11, Payson Seymour 2: Zoe Kunau and Haley Smither each had two hits for the Steamers. Kerby Germann, Wrenn Coffey and Brooklyn Vogel all had two RBIs.

Boys track & field

Sterling takes second in Geneseo: Sterling tallied 50 points as the Geneseo won the triangular with 87.5. LaSalle-Peru scored 48.5. Ryan Gebhardt won the 100 and Gavino Munoz-Ripley won the shot put for Sterling.

Noah Lewis, Deseo Ibarra-Castillo, DeAndre Maaas and Aiden Kested won the 4x200 relay. Aiden Lacy, Derek Prieto, Kameron Gibson and Maas won the 4x800.

Girls track & field

Sterling takes fourth in Moline: Sterling tallied 197 combined points at Moline’s ABC meet at Browning Field. Rock Island (295) took first, followed by Pleasant Valley (243) and Moline (223).

In the A finals, Kaelee Varden won the high jump with a leap of 1.57 meters.