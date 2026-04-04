7 Sauk Valley-area students named to Aurora University fall dean’s list

Aurora University has named the following students to the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester:

Dixon : Haley Niles, Biology; and Kimber Zitelman, Criminal Justice and Psychology

: Haley Niles, Biology; and Kimber Zitelman, Criminal Justice and Psychology Mendota : Alayna Nosalik, Marketing and Communication

Alayna Nosalik, Marketing and Communication Prophetstown : Emma Megli, Health Science and Biology

Emma Megli, Health Science and Biology Rock Falls : Colt Adams, Accounting; and Rylee Johnson, Exercise Science

: Colt Adams, Accounting; and Rylee Johnson, Exercise Science Sterling: Tasha Selden, Social Work

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution located on a 43-acre campus in Aurora.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.