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Sauk Valley

7 Sauk Valley-area students named to Aurora University fall dean’s list

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Aurora University has named the following students to the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester:

  • Dixon: Haley Niles, Biology; and Kimber Zitelman, Criminal Justice and Psychology
  • Mendota: Alayna Nosalik, Marketing and Communication
  • Prophetstown: Emma Megli, Health Science and Biology
  • Rock Falls: Colt Adams, Accounting; and Rylee Johnson, Exercise Science
  • Sterling: Tasha Selden, Social Work

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution located on a 43-acre campus in Aurora.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.

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