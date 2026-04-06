Joyce: Strength in the face of challenges across the 40th district

March has been a month that tested our community in ways we will never forget. It also has shown the very best of who we are.

We experienced incredible highs with the announcement of a historic $1.5 billion investment by CSL Behring in Kankakee County: a transformative project that will bring more than 300 new, good-paying jobs while retaining over 1,200 existing positions. This investment strengthens our local economy, reinforces Illinois’ leadership in life sciences, and most importantly, brings hope to families whose lives depend on the therapies produced right here in our region.

You can learn more about this major announcement here: capitolnewsillinois.com/news/biotechnology-company-to-invest-1-5-billion-in-illinois-plasma-processing-plan.

This is not just an economic development story. It is a human one. The therapies produced at this facility help people fighting rare and life-threatening conditions – children, parents and loved ones who rely on these treatments for a better quality of life. That’s something our community can take pride in.

But right behind that optimism came devastating loss. Earlier this month, severe storms and a tornado caused widespread damage across parts of Kankakee County, particularly in communities like Aroma Park. Homes were destroyed, belongings lost, and lives disrupted in an instant. I had the opportunity to walk through impacted neighborhoods alongside Governor Pritzker, first responders and local leaders, and the devastation was heartbreaking.

Yet even in the face of that destruction, something powerful emerged: community.

Neighbors helping neighbors. Volunteers stepping forward. Local businesses, nonprofits and public officials working side by side to meet immediate needs and support recovery efforts. We saw organizations like Still I Rise host emergency giveaways to provide essential supplies to families in need. First responders worked tirelessly to protect lives and restore order. Utility workers moved quickly to bring power back to affected areas. And every day, residents stepped up in extraordinary ways. One effort that truly captured this spirit was the distribution of hundreds of storage totes to families impacted by the storm. What may seem like a simple item became a critical tool.

For residents trying to salvage what remained – preserving personal belongings and memories that cannot be replaced. This effort was made possible through collaboration between local leaders, community partners and generous donors.

Resources also are available to help residents begin the recovery process. The Illinois REALTORS® Relief Foundation is offering grants of up to $500 to help cover disaster-related expenses that are not reimbursed by insurance. More information is available at illinoisrealtors.org/about/foundations/irrf/

These acts of kindness and support are reminders that while tragedy can strike without warning, it does not define us. What defines us is how we respond.

This month also reinforced the importance of continuing to invest in long-term resilience – not just in infrastructure, but also in safety. I am continuing to advance legislation to expedite safety reviews at some of the most dangerous intersections in our region, ensuring that known risks are addressed before more lives are lost. Strengthening safety remains a top priority as we work to protect families across the district.

We are a community that celebrates success together – and stands shoulder to shoulder in times of need. The same strength that drives economic opportunity is the strength that carries us through adversity.

We will rebuild. We will recover. And we will emerge stronger than ever.

As always, my office is here to assist with state services, resources or questions. Please reach out at 708-756-0882, visit senatorpatrickjoyce.com, or follow updates at facebook.com/senPatrickjoyce40.

Together, we will continue moving forward.

• Sen. Patrick Joyce D-Essex, 40th State Senate District