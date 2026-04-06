Polo Woman’s Garden Club plant sale is May 2

The Polo Woman’s Garden Club will be having its annual perennial plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2, at the Polo Community High School ag department.

The ag department is located behind the school at 100 S. Union Ave.

This sale will be the same day as the opening of Polo Community High School’s FFA greenhouse. There will be two raffle baskets for viewing at the Polo Pharmacy from April 18-May 1. Each basket holds various gardening-related items as well as $100 worth of gift certificates for local farm market businesses or the FFA greenhouse.

Tickets will be sold at the pharmacy by a PWGC member or at the plant sale at a cost of $1 each or six for $5. You do not need to be present to win, and your ticket may win either one of the baskets offered.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for the advancement of gardening, city beautification, a newly established $500 PCHS student scholarship related to botany, conservation, horticulture, etc., and programs to stimulate an interest in cooperative gardening among amateurs, introduction of gardening and programs for children, and to aid in the protection of forest, wildflowers, birds and all pollinators.

If you have perennials, houseplants or a garden-related item that you would like to donate for the sale, contact Beth Green at 815-299-1416, or drop them off at the Polo Community High School ag room on Friday, May 1, after 3 p.m.