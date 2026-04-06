IDOT schedules lane closures for I-80 in Joliet, plan for delays

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, portions of Interstate 80 will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday this week.

As part of the ongoing work to rebuild I-80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox, stage changes for the project will take place overnight Monday and Tuesday.

Starting at 9 p.m. Monday, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Richards and Center streets in Joliet, and traffic will gradually be shifted right starting at about 1 a.m.

Lanes that are closed overnight will be reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday for the morning rush with the new traffic pattern in place.

The new configuration will include two westbound lanes in the area with the shoulders of the road closed.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, eastbound lanes will be reconfigured.

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from Wheeler Avenue to Richards Street. Starting at 1 a.m., traffic will gradually be shifted to the right.

All closed lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m. Wednesday with the new traffic configuration.

Like the westbound lanes, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to two lanes and no shoulders in the new traffic pattern.

IDOT called the closures “necessary to safely facilitate work zone stage changes. The public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays.”

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for trips through the area.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in active work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and to be alert for workers and equipment.

More information about the full I-80 project is available at I80will.org and on IDOT’s social media pages.