Keynote speakers set for Midwest Summit May 21 at The Dixon: Historic Theatre

Dr. Alonzo Kelly is one of the three keynote speakers for 2026 Midwest Summit on Leadership set for May 21 at The Dixon: Historic Theatre. (Photo provided by Lucas Pauley)

The Midwest Summit on Leadership: Shaping the Next Era of Influence takes place Thursday, May 21, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre with keynote speakers Alonzo Kelly, Tasha Garcia and Dustin E. James.

They each bring a unique perspective on leadership, decision-making, and performance.

Returning to the Summit stage is Alonzo Kelly, a dynamic executive coach, professor and three-time best-selling author recognized nationally for his expertise in leadership development, strategic thinking and organizational goal achievement. Kelly has consulted and trained leaders within Fortune 500 companies, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations and international organizations across multiple countries.

His previous appearance at the Summit left a lasting impact on attendees, and organizers are excited to welcome him back, according to a news release.

Joining him is Tasha Garcia, a web operations leader, keynote speaker and community builder known for turning decisive moments into lasting transformation. After sitting in the audience at the Midwest Summit on Leadership one year ago, Garcia made a bold commitment that reshaped the direction of her life and leadership.

With almost a decade of experience leading complex digital operations and building accountable teams, Garcia is recognized for cutting through noise, creating clarity in fast-moving environments and developing leaders who take ownership and execute with confidence.

She also is the co-founder of Generations Woven, a growing women’s initiative creating intentional spaces for leadership, connection and growth. Her keynote, “I Didn’t Have to Die to Change My Life,” challenges leaders to stop waiting for a crisis and to start setting dates that change their trajectory.

Rounding out the keynote lineup is Dustin E. James, an international keynote speaker, award-winning corporate trainer and high-energy “Electric Storyteller” known for helping organizations unlock the human side of leadership excellence. Often referred to as America’s Top Corporate Energizer, James has reached more than 600,000 people worldwide through live and virtual events.

His presentations combine powerful storytelling, immersive audience engagement and practical strategies leaders can implement immediately. Drawing from experience across four different industries, James equips leaders and teams to elevate performance through stronger leadership, deeper connection and resilient workplace cultures.

The agenda for the day is as follows:

7:45 a.m.: Doors open

8:30 a.m.: Welcome

8:45-10 a.m.: First speaker

10-10:15 a.m.: Break

10:15-11:45 a.m.: Second speaker

11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.: Lunch

12:05-1 p.m.: Lunch workshop

1:15-1:30 p.m.: Welcome back

1:30-3 p.m.: Third speaker

3-3:15 p.m.: Closing remarks

3:15-5:30 p.m.: After party

The theater is located at 114 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon. This is where attendees can be in the room where ideas, energy and leadership collide.

Sara Dail, assistant superintendent at Sterling Public Schools, will speak at the lunch workshop at Post House Ballroom, 100 W. Second St. More information will be coming soon on Dail’s lunch workshop and the guided networking lunch session.

Early-bird tickets are available, including lunch networking and workshop options (limited space). Early-bird tickets cost $59 for general admission. Attendees can also choose early tickets with lunch workshop or guided networking (both including lunch) for $89. To get early-bird tickets, go to midwestsummitleadership.com.

Space for the lunch experiences is limited.