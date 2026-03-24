Whiteside County property transfers for March 16-20, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Debra L Marruffo to Kody J Velazquez and Bailee M Fortney, 901 OAK AVE, STERLING, $112,500

Jimmy B Morris, Debra H Cruthis, and Debra H Morris Nka to William A Vanzuiden and Elizabeth A Vanzuiden, 1122 15TH AVE, FULTON, $110,000

Perry Wancket to Joseph M Parent, 1215 20TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $99,425

Gordon D Zaagman and Paulette J Zaagman to Nicholas Varela Allen, 2 Parcels: 03-24-400-004 and 03-25-200-002, $480,550

David E Cook and Carol L Cook to Ryan Eugene Jr, 1 Parcel: 03-21-200-003, $25,000

Jose Urvina and Mariana Cano to Robert M Minor, 908 1ST AVE, STERLING, $165,000

Meichelle Phelps to Adam I Anderson, 41 MEADOW LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Jacob Stanhoff and Ruth Bartlett to Todd A Davis and Cinnament L Davis, 20477 PROPHET RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $265,000

Jose Armelo A Agudelo and Michelle E Agudelo to Whiteside Properties Llc, 206 9TH AVE NORTH, ALBANY, $30,000

Jeff D Ellis to Vasile Marincat, 22950 PROPHET RD, ROCK FALLS, $170,000

Alice Vandevoorde to Randal Lorenz and Terri Lorenz, 925 8TH ST, ERIE, $59,000

Jeffrey D Galor and Amanda C Galor to Dallas Michael Knowles and Holly Knowles, 1310 MINERAL SPRINGS RD, STERLING, $228,500

Chad A Starbuck to Brenda A Vanderploeg Trust and Craig E Vanderploeg Trust, 708 VALLEY VIEW DR, FULTON, $105,000

Jan E Tomczak to Kyle T Wyckstandt, 25326 COMO RD, STERLING, $150,000

Jestun Gatz to Maria Solis and Angel Gomez, 309 7TH AVE, STERLING, $51,000

Sandra Dziedzic to Kaitlyn Swanson, 411 2ND AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, $24,516

David A Olsen to Todd W Saeger and Glynis Ann Lackland Dean, 12719 GARDEN PLAIN RD, MORRISON, $420,000

Tracy Hebert to Alasdair J Stewart, 606 AVENUE C, ROCK FALLS, $80,000

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to William J Mccormick and Gabrielle Louise Mccormick, 2 Parcels: 15-29-100-001 and 15-29-100-003, $966,128

Secretary Of Hud to William O Funkhouser, 600 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $80,000

Michael A Kuelper and Christina L Demay to Larry J Deneve, 421 3RD ST W, PROPHETSTOWN, $62,000

Gerardo Rascon and Maria Mirma Cabrera Ortega to Jazmin Moore, 1311 2ND AVENUE, STERLING, $63,739

Anthony R Bonnell to Kaitlyn Blum and Jeremy R Reyes, 1003 2ND STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $142,000

Carrie A Lamb to Christopher A Miller, 400 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $124,000

Mortgage Clearing Corp to Stephen B Hill, 304 MADISON STREET S, MORRISON, $20,000

Paul L Szarzynski to Seth D Land and Alyssa C Land, 407 1ST AVENUE, ALBANY, $109,900

Trever R Mahaffey to Kyle Workman, 719 16TH AVE, FULTON, $155,000

Quit Claims

Jimmy B Morris and Debra H Morris to Mark Schroeder and Brandy Schroeder, 1 Parcel: 01-28-412-006, $0.00

Pebbles Jones to Pebbles Jones and Landon C Hemminger, 601 DILLON AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Joseph T Padilla, Bree Oltmans Padilla, and Bree E Oltmans Fka to Joseph T Padilla and Bree Oltmans Padilla, 1804 OAK GROVE AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Jose M Arrezola to Rosalinda Arrezola, 1209 18TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Joseph W Swope to Joseph W Swope and Nathan J Swope, 28862 SURREY DR, STERLING, $0.00

William J Brearton to Katelyn G Brearton, 207 GROVE RD W, COLETA, $0.00

Brianne Price to Shawn R Price, 17485 CHASE RD, FULTON, $0.00

Jerry E Francis Trustee, Marie A Francis Trust, and Linda A Vos Trustee to Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos, 9 Parcels: 15-19-300-007, 15-19-300-008, 15-19-400-003,15-19-400-004, 15-19-400-006,15-20-300-003, 15-20-300-006,15-29-100-001, and 15-29-100-003, $0.00

Mellissa Dykema to Christopher Dykema, 9719 FENTON RD, FENTON, $0.00

Shawn E Lamb to Carrie A Lamb, 400 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Virginia Schipper to Virginia Schipper Trust and Glenda Nicke, 102 5TH ST, FULTON, $315,000

Dennis L Feltz to Dennis L Feltz Trust, 7669 BUNKER HILL RD, FULTON, $0.00

Susan Ellen Kort Trustee and Kort 2021 Revocable Trust to Bradley N Eakle and Tracy Eakle, 2006 AVE D, STERLING, $285,000