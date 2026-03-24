‘Tall Cop’ Jermaine Galloway will give drug trend education talk April 9 in Dixon

National presenter Jermaine “Tall Cop” Galloway will give a presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre.

Galloway is an officer known nationally and internationally as a presenter and award-winning expert in substance abuse prevention, education and enforcement. With over 24 years of experience in law enforcement, he dedicates his work to community training, research and substance abuse identification. Based in Texas, Galloway trains and presents across the country and internationally.

Discover the latest drug and alcohol trends, concealment methods and warning signs hiding in plain sight. Learn about emerging substances like Xylazine and “gas station heroin” and how they’re impacting communities. Don’t miss this powerful session that equips you with real-world tools to recognize risks, start conversations and take action to keep your community safe.

Visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhDC2c0htI-yuY8hm3U5sHJDpISF2suAMkP_BZkkAS5R9wLw/viewform to register. For more info, visit tallcopsaysstop.com