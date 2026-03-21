Timber Lake Playhouse announces special spring events ahead of 65th anniversary season

Before launching into its 65th anniversary season this summer, Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll will welcome audiences back to the Theatre in the Woods this spring with three special one-night events featuring music, comedy, and magic.

The series begins at 7:30 p.m. April 18 with “Peace In The Valley: A Tribute to the Gospel Recordings of Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley,” starring Jonny Lyons. The concert celebrates the spiritual recordings of two of America’s most iconic performers, bringing together beloved gospel classics associated with both Cash and Presley in a powerfully moving evening of music.

The following week, at 7:30 p.m. April 25, the high-energy duo Felix and Fingers brings its acclaimed Dueling Pianos show to Timber Lake Playhouse. Known for their interactive performances, the musicians invite audience members to request songs spanning decades and genres, creating a lively night of music, comedy, and sing-along fun.

The spring series concludes at 7:30 p.m. May 16 with “Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic.” Hudy, an internationally recognized illusionist and entertainer, blends sleight of hand, storytelling, and audience participation in a performance that promises surprises and unforgettable moments.

“These spring events are a wonderful way to welcome audiences back to Timber Lake Playhouse ahead of our 65th anniversary season, and each one offers something totally unique,” said Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri. “Jonny Lyons is one of our most beloved returning artists and is bringing a brand new act to our stage, Felix and Fingers gives the audience the chance to shape the evening’s music in real time, and Jason Hudy is a world class entertainer I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with closely at theme parks and on Le Cabaret Rouge aboard MSC Cruises. Together, these events offer a sneak peek at the level of exclusive, high-caliber entertainment still to come this year at Timber Lake Playhouse.”

Following the spring events, Timber Lake Playhouse will present its 65th anniversary Mainstage Season, opening with Godspell (May 29 to June 7). The season continues with Les Misérables (June 12 to 28), Cabaret (July 3 to 12), Shrek The Musical (July 17 to Aug. 2), Hands On A Hardbody (Aug. 7 to 16), and The Andy Bro Show, a new musical by Billy Recce (Aug. 21 to 30), the newest installment in the theater’s Andy Bro New Works Commission series.

In addition, Timber Lake Playhouse will present the special fall production Constellations by Nick Payne from Sept. 4 to 13.

Founded in 1961, Timber Lake Playhouse is Illinois’ oldest continuously operating professional summer theater and has welcomed audiences to its unique outdoor setting for more than six decades.

Tickets for all spring events and the 2026 season are available now. For more information or to reserve seats, visit www.TimberLakePlayhouse.org or call (815) 244-2035.