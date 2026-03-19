Local author and USA Today bestseller Flanagan to host book signing in Dixon

Local author, clinical psychologist and relationship coach Kelly Flanagan will host a book signing for his USA Today best-selling book “The Road Less Triggered: Turning Conflict into Connection with a Single Choice” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Flanagan, support Books on First by buying copies of the book and have them personally signed.

“The Road Less Triggered” presents a practical approach to navigating relational moments where togetherness turns into tension. Drawing from both professional expertise and personal experience, Flanagan introduces a simple but powerful framework for creating resilient connections rather than caving to repetitive conflict.

Flanagan, a Dixon native, is known for his writing on relationships, emotional health and personal growth. His work has reached millions of readers through his popular online platform and speaking engagements, and his latest book has quickly gained national recognition, earning a spot on the USA Today Bestseller list.

“This book is about helping people master the moments that make or break relationships,” Flanagan said. “I’m especially grateful to celebrate it here in Dixon, in the community that did so much to shape me.”

Books will be available for sale at Books on First during the event. Already have a copy? Bring it with you. For information, contact Books on First at 815-285-2665.