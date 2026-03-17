Sauk Valley softball five players to watch in 2026

Sterling’s Mya Lira fires to first for an out against Belvidere North Friday, May 30, 2025, in the Class 3A Regional final in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

With the softball season getting underway, here are five of the top returning players to watch in the Sauk Valley area.

Allie Anderson, Morrison, sr., C: She was an Illinois Coaches Association All-State second-team pick in Class 2A, an All-Northwestern Upstate Illini Conference South first-team pick who hit .448 with a team-high 34 RBIs to help the Fillies reach the Sweet 16. Anderson is among the Fillies’ key returners along with Elle Milnes and pitcher Ava Duncan.

Morrison’s Allie Anderson drives the ball to right for the Fillies first run of the game against Milledgeville. (Alex T. Paschal)

Mya Lira, Sterling, sr., SS: She was an ICA All-State third-team pick in Class 3A, first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference selection who hit .475 with 33 runs scored. She was a first-team all-area selection last season. Lira joins pitcher Lily Martinez and outfielder Lily Cantu among the other key players returning for the Golden Warriors.

Sterling's Mya Lira smiles after hitting a home run against Erie-Prophetstown and receiving the golden necklace during a game at Sterling High School. Lira was one three Warriors who hit home runs in the inning. (Earleen Hinton)

Lucy Oetting, Newman, sr., IF: She was an ICA All-State third-team selection in Class 1A and an All-Three Rivers East first-team shortstop. She hit .422 with two home runs, 14 RBIs, 35 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. She was a first-team all-area selection last season. Oetting and sophomore pitcher Gianna Vance look to be a solid base for the Comets.

Newman short stop Lucy Oetting fires across the diamond Tuesday at Little Siberia Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Zoe Kunau, Fulton, jr., OF: She was an ICA All-State second-team selection in Class 1A, an All-NUIC West first-team selection who hit .532 with a school-record 59 hits and 38 stolen bases. Kunau was a first-team all-area selection last season. Senior Belle Curley was a second-team pick.

Fulton’s Zoe Kunau makes a diving attempt in centerfield against Amboy during a Regional semifinal softball game. (Alex T. Paschal)

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville, Sr., IF/P: Kingsby was an All-NUIC South first-team pick who hit .549 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. She also posted a 1.20 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched. She was a first-team all-area selection last season. Kingsby is an Aurora University volleyball commit.