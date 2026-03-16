Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Charlie Connors

Dixon sophomore wrestler Charlie Connors is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. He was the state runner-up at 144 pounds. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Charlie Connors

School: Dixon

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Why he was selected: He finished as the state runner-up at 144 pounds in Class 1A as the No. 3 seed. He won 6-5 in the semifinals and battled the No. 1 seed before a 7-6 setback in the final.

Connors also helped the Dukes qualify for dual team state, where they took home the fourth-place trophy.

Dixon coach Micah Hey said Connors’ success this season came as no surprise.

“He puts in so much hard work in the offseason, including training at Albert Athletics and going to offseason tournaments and camps,” Hey said. “Charlie Connors has a fire in him like I’ve never seen before. He is a go-getter, and when he puts his mind to something, he goes after it. One of my favorite things about Charlie is that he is just a great all-around kid.”

Connors is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the sophomore standout.

How did you first get into wrestling? What have you learned from it?

Connors: I first got into wrestling when I was pretty young, 7 or 8, I think. Wrestling has taught me how to keep pushing even when things get hard

How would you say your season went?

Connors: I would say I had a pretty successful year, but there is always more to improve on, and I am looking forward to having a better season next year.

Is there anything you worked on this season or feel you improved on?

Connors: I put a lot of time in during the offseason, and I think that helped my wrestling a lot.

What are your strengths as a wrestler?

Connors: One of my strengths is my pace.

Dixon's Charlie Connors wrestles Kewanee's Lain Taylor during the Class 1A Princeton Regional in January. (Scott Anderson)

What stood out about this year’s team?

Connors: Our team truly had a connection that you don’t see very often.

Any highlights or standout moments for you or the team this season?

Connors: Staying at the hotels at state and team state.

Favorite wrestling memory?

Connors: Making it to state finals.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Connors: Texas Roadhouse after weigh-ins. Especially when we have to weigh in the next day too.

Favorite place you have visited?

Connors: My favorite place I have visited is Punta Canta.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Connors: Favorite TV show is “Prison Break”.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Connors: Civics-Simon Thorpe.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Connors: I plan to go to a good college and hopefully wrestle in college.