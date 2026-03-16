Bourbon-tasting event to benefit The Next Picture Show in Dixon

The Next Picture Show Community Fine Arts Center will host a bourbon-tasting fundraiser Saturday, April 25. (Photo provided by The Next Picture Show)

The Next Picture Show Community Fine Arts Center will host a bourbon-tasting fundraiser on Saturday, April 25.

The gallery is located at 113 W. First St. in Dixon. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the tasting program beginning at 6 p.m.

This unique evening will feature a curated selection of premium bourbons, paired with charcuterie selections for guests to enjoy. The event will be hosted by The Barrel Society, with guided commentary from bourbon enthusiast David Hemlich, who will walk attendees through the tasting experience and provide insight into the distinctive characteristics of each bourbon.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in raffles throughout the evening, and select bourbons featured during the event will be available for purchase.

Seating for the event is limited to 50 guests, creating an intimate and engaging atmosphere for both bourbon enthusiasts and those simply looking to enjoy a memorable evening in support of the arts.

Tickets are $65 per person and are available for purchase online at nextpictureshow.org/events or in person at the gallery during normal business hours.

Proceeds from the event will support the ongoing exhibitions, educational programming, and community arts initiatives presented by The Next Picture Show.

For more than 24 years, the organization has served as a cornerstone of the region’s arts community, providing opportunities for artists and cultural experiences for residents and visitors alike.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit nextpictureshow.org/events or call 815-285-4924.