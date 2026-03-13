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Sauk Valley

Dixon student part of UW-Whitewater’s third-place finish at national competition

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Mitchell White of Dixon, an occupational safety major at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was a part of the school’s team that finished third at the 2026 Safety Olympics Feb. 26-27, hosted by Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

During the Safety Olympics, participants competed in hands-on events centered around real-world safety tasks such as incident investigation, hazard identification and training simulations.

Teams worked through practical scenarios that tested their problem-solving skills, technical knowledge and ability to apply safety principles effectively. UW-Whitewater students earned their third-place finish by demonstrating strong teamwork, critical thinking and professionalism throughout each event.

UW-Whitewater’s occupational safety program prepares students to protect workers, the public and the environment through hands-on training in safety management, health engineering and regulatory compliance, in and out of the classroom.

Students gain practical experience and industry-relevant knowledge that align with growing workforce demand, with the option to complete the same high-quality curriculum in either an on-campus or fully online format.

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Shaw Local News Network

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