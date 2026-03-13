Dixon student part of UW-Whitewater’s third-place finish at national competition

Mitchell White of Dixon, an occupational safety major at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was a part of the school’s team that finished third at the 2026 Safety Olympics Feb. 26-27, hosted by Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

During the Safety Olympics, participants competed in hands-on events centered around real-world safety tasks such as incident investigation, hazard identification and training simulations.

Teams worked through practical scenarios that tested their problem-solving skills, technical knowledge and ability to apply safety principles effectively. UW-Whitewater students earned their third-place finish by demonstrating strong teamwork, critical thinking and professionalism throughout each event.

UW-Whitewater’s occupational safety program prepares students to protect workers, the public and the environment through hands-on training in safety management, health engineering and regulatory compliance, in and out of the classroom.

Students gain practical experience and industry-relevant knowledge that align with growing workforce demand, with the option to complete the same high-quality curriculum in either an on-campus or fully online format.