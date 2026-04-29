La Salle police officer Moreno cleared for solo patrol after completing training

Officer Jessiel Moreno standing next to a La Salle Police Department squad car. Moreno recently completed his field training and will be out on solo patrol. (Photo Provided By The La Salle Police Department)

Officer Jessiel Moreno has completed his field training and is now cleared for solo patrol with the La Salle Police Department, Chief Jason Stubler announced.

Moreno finished his academy training and field training requirements, which are required before officers can work independently. He began solo patrol last week.

“Officer Moreno has completed his field training and is now on solo patrol status, as of last week,” Stubler told the La Salle City Council. “We congratulate him on a job well done on getting through his field training.”

Moreno, a La Salle-Peru Township High School graduate, was born and raised in Joliet. He chose to join the La Salle Police Department because he values the department’s commitment to the community.

His long-term goal is to gain experience in all areas of policing. The department said it looks forward to the impact he will make in the city.