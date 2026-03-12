Whiteside Area Career Center honors February Students of the Month

The Whiteside Area Career Center has announced its students of the month for February. They include:

Kaden Piper, a Polo High School senior, Auto Service. He is the son of Emily Goldman.

Jozlyn Chattic, a Rock Falls High School senior, Allied Health. She is the daughter of Elizabeth Dalke.

Kate Viall, an Ashton Franklin-Center High School junior, Digital Media Arts. She is the daughter of Adam and Kelly Viall.

Drew Dawson, an Ashton-Franklin Center High School junior, Health Occupations. Dawson’s parents are Candace Meiner and Ryan Dawson.

Aaliyah Pope, a Sterling High School junior, Building Trades. Pope’s parents are Jarris Holman and Anthony Pope.

Benjamin Spangler, a Sterling High School junior, Culinary Arts. He is the son of Jim and Leslie Spangler.

Alyssa Bradley, a Dixon High School junior, Welding Machining & Mfg. She is the daughter of Taitha Bradley.

Leighton Gulley, an Amboy High School junior, Criminal Justice. She is the daughter of Rachel Scott.

Carter Fox, a Forreston High School junior, Auto Service I. He is the son of Dean and Kim Fox.

Jeremiah Newill, a Forreston High School senior, Computer Technology. He is the son of Troy and Tonya Newill.

The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.

For information, visit wacc.com.