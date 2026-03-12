Morrison’s Smith joins Sauk Valley Bank lending team

Bob Smith has joined Sauk Valley Bank as a VP commercial and agriculture lender.

Raised on a 160‑acre grain and livestock farm near Lanark, Smith brings a lifelong connection to agriculture and a deep understanding of rural communities, according to a news release.

His professional background includes key leadership roles such as vice president of commercial banking, assistant vice president of lending and vice president of operations.

Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in advancing relationship‑driven lending strategies and cultivating multi‑million‑dollar loan and deposit relationships, including municipal and USDA‑backed loans.

He has also contributed to risk‑mitigation efforts through effective loan management, supporting the long‑term financial stability of the communities he serves. With more than 35 years of experience in commercial, agricultural and community banking, Smith brings a deep understanding of relationship‑focused financial services and rural market lending, according to the release.

Throughout his career, he has built strong client partnerships, supported sustainable business growth and demonstrated a commitment to service excellence.

“Bob brings an exceptional blend of experience, integrity and deep community connection to our lending team,” said Billy Johnson, SVP Director of Lending of Sauk Valley Bank. “His lifelong roots in agriculture and his proven leadership in commercial banking make him an invaluable addition to Sauk Valley Bank. Bob’s relationship-driven approach aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver personalized financial solutions that strengthen local businesses and farms. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to the impact he will make for our clients and our communities.”

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Smith serves with Abiding Word Church in Sterling and the Morrison Lions Club and currently leads the Morrison Area Development Corp. as its president, supporting the organization’s mission to enhance quality of life and foster economic growth in the Morrison area.

A graduate of Western Illinois University, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance, graduating summa cum laude. He lives in Morrison with his wife, Francine, and they have four children, five grandchildren, five huskies and one shih tzu.

In his new role, Smith will work closely with business and agricultural clients to provide customized financial solutions, promote strategic portfolio growth and ensure a high‑quality client experience.