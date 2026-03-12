Horton to perform at March 25 Wild Winter Wednesday in Fulton

Riley Horton is a multi-instrumentalist who plays ragtime and Southern gospel on the piano plus the accordion, banjo, mandolin and dobro. (Photo provided by Volunteer Millers)

The volunteer educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton are inviting the public to the last Wild Winter Wednesday of the season on March 25.

The program will feature Riley Horton of Milledgeville. He is a multi-instrumentalist who plays ragtime and Southern gospel on the piano, plus the accordion, banjo, mandolin and dobro.

He has played professionally since he was 16 and has played across northwestern Illinois, eastern Iowa and southeastern Wisconsin at area churches, farmers markets and banquets, and on the world’s largest steam-powered cruise ship.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m., with coffee, hot cider, tea and Mill flour treats served. The program begins about 9:15. The building is accessible, and the program is free and open to the public.

The center is located at 110 10th Ave., Fulton.

If River Bend schools are canceled, delayed or doing remote learning because of inclement weather, the WWW program will be canceled, as well.