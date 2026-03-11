Shaw Local

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico bus driver cited after bus incident sends passengers to hospital: Sheriff

By Charlene Bielema

A Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico school bus driver has been cited for improper lane use in connection with a Tuesday incident that sent bus passengers to the hospital.

Timothy J. Spurlock, 40, of Rock Falls, was identified as the bus driver and was issued a citation for improper lane use, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 4 p.m. Tuesday that a Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico bus had possibly been involved in a crash.

Deputies responded to the area and found the bus at Tampico Elementary School, according to the release.

Several passengers suffered injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, the release said. Authorities believe the injuries are not life-threatening.

This incident remains under investigation.

Tampico Fire/EMS, Prophetstown EMS, Walnut EMS, CGH EMS, and the Tampico Police Department assisted at the scene.

