Erie Public Library to host open studio sessions, Easter egg hunt

Here’s a list of events planned at the Erie Public Library:

Open Studio, March 21, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Calling all artists and crafters! Your creativity thrives when you’re around other artists. So bring your work: Sewing, painting, knitting, beading, writing, sketching, etc and come to Open Studio at the library. Share your work, get feedback, give tips, and get caught up on your chit chat! No registration needed.

Choose Your Own Easter Egg Hunt, March 30 - April 4: Come do your Easter Egg Hunt on your time! Our eggs will be hidden all week waiting for the perfect time for you to find them. Let our librarian know you want to start the hunt and you’ll get 2 minutes to find as many as you can. Return the eggs to the front desk to claim your prize. No crowds, no schedule, no registration. One hunt per person, please.

Cookbook Club, April 4, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: The only book club with no reading, all eating! This month we are cooking our way through Good Things by Samin Nosrat. Pick one recipe, make it, bring it, and enjoy tasting your way through the book. Come to the library to flip through our copy and sign up to make a recipe.