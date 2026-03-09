Rock Falls woman pleads not guilty in Lee County sex assault, abuse case

A Rock Falls woman has pleaded not guilty to nine sex-related charges that accuse her of sexually assaulting, abusing and exploiting minors.

Chelsea A. Morrison, 32, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lee County Circuit Court to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of sexual relations within families, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of distributing harmful material to a minor.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2021, and April 18, 2023, and involved two children, one as young as 3. She was charged Feb. 27.

All charges are felonies, with the exception of the distributing harmful material to a minor charges. The predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charges are Class X felonies that each carry possible prison sentences of 6 to 60 years in prison. A conviction on that charge would require 85% of the sentence to be served.

Morrison’s next court hearing, a pretrial conference, is set for 8:30 a.m. April 9 in Lee County Circuit Court. She remains in the Lee County Jail.