Rock Falls Chamber director resigns

By Payton Felix

Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sam Kersey is stepping down from her role, the organization announced Monday.

Kersey led the organization for the last two and a half years. The chamber’s board of directors will provide more information regarding leadership and next steps in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

The chamber did not immediately respond to Shaw Local’s request for comment.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we want to thank Sam [Kersey] for her contributions to the chamber and the Rock Falls community. We appreciate the work she has done during her time with the organization and wish her continued success in the future,” Chamber Board Chair Kathy Dirks said in the release.

The chamber remains committed to its purpose of supporting local businesses and will continue its events and programs, the release said.

