Pawsitive Leaders 4-H SPIN dog training program in Lee County opens 2026 registration

The University of Illinois Extension invites local youths to participate in the 2026 Pawsitive Leaders 4-H SPIN Club, a hands-on dog training program designed to help young handlers build skills, confidence and strong bonds with their dogs.

Sessions will be held at the Lee County Fairgrounds from 10–11:30 a.m. Saturdays on March 21, April 4 and 18, May 16 and 23 and June 6.

The program teaches both beginner and advanced obedience skills. Youths will learn proper leash handling, heeling techniques, recall exercises, stays and figure-8 patterns, while more advanced handlers may practice off-leash work and group stays.

To ensure a safe training environment, all participating dogs must have proof of current rabies vaccination submitted before the first class. Recommended equipment include a training collar, a 6-foot leather leash, long leads and plenty of soft treats for positive reinforcement.

The club is led by obedience instructor Christy Hohlen. Advanced youth handlers may also assist beginners during sessions to support peer learning. Register at Go.Illinois.edu/PawsitiveLeaders by March 13; this club is limited to 10 members.

Participants are asked to remember that training is meant to be fun and supportive for both the dog and the handler, emphasizing patience, consistency and a positive attitude throughout the program.

If you need an accommodation in order to participate, please email the contact person for the event.